MLB

Where do the #Nats go from here?

Posted by 
Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 2 hours ago
There was optimism at the end of April into the start of May when the Washington Nationals were in first place from May 1st to May 3rd. The starting pitching had been on point from April 28th until this current turn in the rotation that included failures by Joe Ross and Jon Lester. Finally, manager Dave Martinez showed a quick hook yesterday with Corbin at 5.0 innings in a tie game at 3-3, then the relievers gave up 3-runs in three innings and the offense shut off. It is a pattern of the lack of team balance, and seemingly waving the white flag too early that has pushed the Nats to a season’s worst at 6.0 games under .500 at 16-22.

Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com
