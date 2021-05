Editor's note: It's impossible to keep a list of all of the independent wrestlers working, but Fightful likes to provide as robust as possible resources section for our readers. While we have a Free Agents page, that's primarily for those who were signed to WWE/AEW/IMPACT contracts previously. I often delegate to The Lariat Pro Wrestling's top 75 independent wrestler lists. Frank, curator the of the list, has been kind enough to let us share their March 2021 edition. The rankings are done by The Lariat PW, and are purely based on their opinions. Fightful has links to interviews with ten of the talent listed, which you can reach by clicking their names.