newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Kara Kay got vertigo and almost rolled into the fire

By Dalton Ross
Posted by 
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWith season 41 of Survivor delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EW is reaching back into the reality show's past. We sent a Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire to a batch of former players to fill out with their thoughts about their time on the show as well as updates on what they've been up to since. Each weekday, EW will post the answers from a different player.

ew.com
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren O'connell
Person
Jeff Probst
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vertigo#Fire#Tribal Council#Twitter#Cbs#Survivor#Adventures#Final Four#Shelter#Ew#Angelina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Biking
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Review: Treasure Hunt

That was a fun ride for the 118 and company. It’s been a pretty heavy season overall, and 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 came at the perfect time to give us a fantastical little hour about a hunt for buried treasure!. And if you thought the 118 was above engaging...
NFLoutkick.com

Best Of Screencaps: Amanda Taylor’s Big Week, Ric Flair Fully Vaxxed & Jerry Jones Gets Blinged

Clay closed down a big week for the United States and its War on COVID by double-fisting Saturday night at some cover hairband show. You really have to love seeing so many suburbanites back to doing what they do best on Saturday nights: crush a few Claws, dance their hearts out and then regret it all Sunday morning when the kids start badgering them to get up and make the traditional Sunday morning biscuits and gravy.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Andre Maranne: Pink Panther Actor Died at 94

Saying goodbye to a favored actor is never an easy thing but it is necessary at times. Andre Maranne, known to many thanks to the Pink Panther movies, passed away recently at the age of 94, having enjoyed a successful career and a long and interesting life. Looking at his filmography it’s easy to state that he didn’t have the most impressive career in the history of show business, but he wasn’t an idle man either considering the number of credits that he amassed in his time. Thinking of how much he must have seen come and go during his time is intriguing since one has to think that upon entering show business that every person has some preconceived notion of what life will be like, a notion that is either likely to be shattered or altered in some way. If such a thing ever happened to Andre he did well to get past it since his career took off at one point and didn’t slow down that often over the years as he continued to show up on a fairly regular basis until 1991 when he retired. The veteran actor had been away from the business for three decades by the time he passed, and it’s easy to wonder if he missed it in any way, or if he was glad to be away from the hustle and bustle that show business has become over the years. There are many differences between the business as it existed in his time and now, as many actors would like to attest to since the fact is that the methods, techniques, and styles of filming and acting have changed over the years, as have the actors, who are still in the habit of acting, but have learned and built upon the efforts of those that have come before them.
MoviesNewsTimes

'Benny Loves You' Review: Killer-Toy Horror Comedy Feels Like a Knockoff

Whether it be actual toys or movies about them coming to life and killing people, they don’t make ’em like they used to. While the “Child’s Play” and “Puppet Master” franchises aren’t exactly rife with masterpieces, their pleasures are less guilty than those afforded by the genre’s latest installment: “Benny Loves You,” an English horror comedy liable to make audiences laugh far more than it scares them. Mostly, though, it just borders on boring. Aside from the murderous Benny himself, the film doesn’t add much to its gory genre.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

A Quiet Place Part II gets a final hair-raising trailer — 14 months after initial theatrical delay

Fourteen months after A Quiet Place Part II was supposed to hit theaters, the film gets one last trailer as it settles into its new premiere date later this May. The sequel, directed again by John Krasinski, picks up directly after the events of 2018's A Quiet Place, which introduced an America ravaged by monstrous creatures that hunt through sound. Emily Blunt returns as Evelyn, who must now take her children — Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and her newborn — out into the world beyond their home.
EntertainmentPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Tuesday: RHONY returns for lucky season 13

The last time we saw the Real Housewives of New York City was at season 12's distanced reunion, where Tinsley bid the franchise farewell, Dorinda tried to answer for her bad behavior, and Leah took Ramona to task for flouting COVID restrictions and flaunting her luxurious quarantine lifestyle in the darkest days of the pandemic. Things are looking different now. Tinsley and Dorinda are both off the show; newcomer Eboni K. Williams — an attorney, broadcaster, author, and the show's first Black Housewife — is in. Coronavirus is still raging across the country (filming took place toward the end of last year), but production has mastered its COVID safety protocols, the Big Apple is starting to bounce back, and the ladies are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As for flaunting their luxurious lifestyles? Maybe some things never change. —Mary Sollosi.
Musictalkhouse.com

Claire Rousay and Haley Dahl Got Comfort Spoiled in Quarantine

Claire Rousay is an experimental artist based in San Antonio, Texas; Haley Dahl is the mastermind behind the Brooklyn-based avant-rock band Sloppy Jane. To celebrate the release of Rousay’s album a softer focus — out now via American Dreams Records — the two hopped on Zoom to catch up. —...
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton celebrate 12th anniversary of their first blind date

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan wed two years ago, but they had a decade-long courtship before they officially tied the knot. And on Saturday, the One Tree Hill alum, 38, celebrated the 12th anniversary of their first date with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Twelve years ago today, @jensenackles and @danneelackles512 made me go on a blind date," the mom of two wrote in the caption.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Thursday: Tina Fey-produced Girls5Eva hits the stage on Peacock

The cast and crew of Legendary did what needed to be done, as judge Law Roach would say. And what they did was film a second season of the ballroom competition series through a pandemic. The majority of season 1 — which introduced 10 houses battling it out through challenges like vogue, face, pose, and body — was made with a live studio audience. But as COVID-19 spread to the U.S., the finale episode went audience-less. Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jameela Jamil return to oversee a new crop of houses vying for a cash prize in season 2, but with a vacant audience. It definitely takes away from the magic of the first run; sometimes the drama would spill off the stage and the crowd would jeer judges' remarks. But the energy remains high as these ballroom hopefuls werk it out for "legendary" status. —Nick Romano.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Rolls Out "The Off-Season" With Fire "Interlude" Single

It's official; The Off-Season countdown has begun. Dreamville fans were hoping to receive J. Cole's anticipated album sometime this year, but it wasn't expected to arrive so soon. We haven't heard much from J. Cole aside from his one-off singles sprinkled in 2020, but earlier this week, he dropped off a major announcement.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

'F---, let's go do it': An oral history of The Fast and the Furious

Ask any alum of The Fast and the Furious, any real alum, and they'll admit they didn't see the last two decades coming. How could they?. One day you're filming a movie initially called Redline — a modestly budgeted project about an undercover cop (Paul Walker) infiltrating the crew of an infamous street racer (Vin Diesel) — the next you're part of an unprecedented juggernaut that includes eight sequels (and counting), one spin-off, a nuclear submarine, and Helen Mirren.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive “DIGGING TO DEATH” trailer & poster reveal scary buried secrets

A new home comes with a nasty surprise in the backyard in an indie chiller arriving next month. Uncork’d Entertainment will release DIGGING TO DEATH on digital platforms and DVD June 1. Written and directed by Michael P. Blevins, it stars Ford Austin, Ford Austin, Tom Fitzpatrick, Rachel Alig, Ken Hudson Campbell, Richard Riehle, Clint Jung, Sumeet Dang, Bryan Dodds, Debbie DeLisi, Stephan Singh and Blevins. The synopsis: “A man [Austin] buys a fixer-upper house to restore and as he’s digging a hole for a new septic tank, he discovers a large box filled with three million dollars in cash and a dead body. He is faced with the dilemma of reporting the body and losing the money or hiding the money and reburying the body. What unfolds next is a series of consequences that lead us to truly discover what’s buried in the backyard.”