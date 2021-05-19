Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Kara Kay got vertigo and almost rolled into the fire

Saying goodbye to a favored actor is never an easy thing but it is necessary at times. Andre Maranne, known to many thanks to the Pink Panther movies, passed away recently at the age of 94, having enjoyed a successful career and a long and interesting life. Looking at his filmography it’s easy to state that he didn’t have the most impressive career in the history of show business, but he wasn’t an idle man either considering the number of credits that he amassed in his time. Thinking of how much he must have seen come and go during his time is intriguing since one has to think that upon entering show business that every person has some preconceived notion of what life will be like, a notion that is either likely to be shattered or altered in some way. If such a thing ever happened to Andre he did well to get past it since his career took off at one point and didn’t slow down that often over the years as he continued to show up on a fairly regular basis until 1991 when he retired. The veteran actor had been away from the business for three decades by the time he passed, and it’s easy to wonder if he missed it in any way, or if he was glad to be away from the hustle and bustle that show business has become over the years. There are many differences between the business as it existed in his time and now, as many actors would like to attest to since the fact is that the methods, techniques, and styles of filming and acting have changed over the years, as have the actors, who are still in the habit of acting, but have learned and built upon the efforts of those that have come before them.