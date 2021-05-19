newsbreak-logo
Stocks

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 hour ago
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares jumped 43.1% to $0.6943 after jumping over 14% on Tuesday.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares gained 32% to $5.00.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 18% to $97.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals announced that it received a communication from the Division of Neurology Products 1 of the FDA, stating that, after a preliminary review of briefing materials for an upcoming Type C meeting, a pre-NDA meeting is the most appropriate format for a discussion of the development program for omaveloxolone in Friedreich's ataxia.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) jumped 14.8% to $5.91. The company, last week, reported financial results for the third quarter.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares gained 13.3% to $2.65 after the company announced NASA's JPL recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by its subsidiary is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) surged 12.7% to $9.99. LifeMD, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 10.6% to $11.16 after gaining 20% on Tuesday.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) surged 8.8% to $2.47. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) gained 8% to $45.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) surged 7.8% to $5.89 after the company reported a partnership with Lufthansa Technik Shenzhen.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 6% to $4.61.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 4.5% to $175.31 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, the company said it expects profit of $228 million to $257 million and revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion.

Losers

  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares dipped 24% to $0.8209. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped 75% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results. Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $4 price target.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) fell 17.9% to $22.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics received regulatory feedback from the FDA on its potency assays for lifileucel. Following FDA feedback, Iovance will have to submit additional assay data and meet with the FDA in the second half of 2021.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) shares dipped 17.9% to $11.25. BIT Mining said it entered into binding investment term sheet with Bitdeer's Dory creek to invest $25.74 million in a crypto mining data center in Texas.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 17.3% to $4.8740. The company recently reported 2021 sales of $4.20 million versus $6.57 million year over year.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 15% to $9.23 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) dropped 13.7% to $1.89. China HGS Real Estate surged 18% on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp rise in 1H sales.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 13.4% to $8.49 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) shares fell 13% to $16.20. Jiuzi Holdings shares jumped 272% on Tuesday after the company priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) dropped 12.6% to $7.03. Summit Therapeutics selected a new preclinical candidate, SMT026738 (SMT-738), for development against multidrug-resistant infections, specifically carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) fell 12.6% to $67.26.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 12.5% to $20.12 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 12.4% to $8.51. Sequential Brands recently said it received a waiver of existing defaults under its credit agreement through June 7th.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 12.4% to $2.90. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) dropped 11.6% to $56.57.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares declined 11.5% to $21.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 11% to $13.68. The9 Ltd, last week, inked Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency mining machine purchase and cloud service leasing agreements with three separate vendors, worth an aggregate sum of over $5.7 million.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares fell 10.8% to $434.72. The company announced Tuesday morning it held about 92,000 bitcoins with average price of about $24,450 per bitcoin as of May 18, 2021.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 10.3% to $22.94 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin. Riot Blockchain shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dropped 10.2% to $11.75. Container Store reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 10.1% to $2.86 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) dropped 8.5% to $29.54 after a company filing showed registration for an 8.4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited. (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 8.1% to $0.5516 after adding 5% on Tuesday.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 6.5% to $1.6450. The company recently reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of Activ Nutritional from Adare Pharmaceuticals for cash payment of $26 million.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
45K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
