The house that Derek Jeter built: Miami Marlins CEO finally sells his Florida mansion

Bradenton Herald
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Jeter has finally unloaded his Tampa Bay mega mansion after putting the 22,000-square-footer on the market in September 2020. The 46-year-old New York Yankees star shortstop turned Miami Marlins CEO initially tried to sell the waterfront estate for $29 million. The Hall of Famer and his model wife, Hannah Davis, 31, ended up getting $22.5 million for the deal brokered by Smith & Associates.

