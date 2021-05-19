newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine Government

Mills wants $35M in workforce training at community colleges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 hour ago

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Gov. Janet Mills wants to invest some $35 million from federal coronavirus relief packages into workforce training programs through community colleges.

“This is all about workforce needs in Maine and preventing the brain drain we always complain about,” Mills said Wednesday while speaking in Auburn at Central Maine Community College.

“Stay here in Maine, come to Maine and get skilled up,” she said.

The funds will cover tuition and fees for an estimated 8,500 students who enroll in training programs to be set up by community colleges in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The initiative is seeking to add 3,800 health care workers, 1,400 green economy workers, 500 hospitality workers and 500 early childhood teachers, Maine Community College System President Dave Daigler said.

The funds for workforce training are part of a more than $1 billion plan Mills announced at the beginning of the month to spend federal coronavirus relief money. The spending requires legislative approval and would likely need support from some Republicans.

Central Maine Community College Interim President Betsy Libby said the investment “would be a game-changer for all of our students.”

She pointed to a 12-week precision machine training academy in Auburn and Oxford as an example of the kind of training the proposed investment could fund. At the same time as students complete the course, they work at local businesses and get paid, she said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Auburn, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
Auburn, ME
Government
City
Auburn, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Green Economy#State Colleges#College Students#Mills College#College Tuition#Ap#The Portland Press Herald#Republicans#Oxford#Health Care Workers#Gov Janet Mills#Money#Legislative Approval#Early Childhood#Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine Governmentwabi.tv

Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do. Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday. They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child...
Maine Governmentq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Maine Governmentmainebeacon.com

Tribes, youth, labor uniting behind Maine’s climate justice movement

Labor groups and environmentalists have not always seen eye-to-eye. Historically, when groups came together to stand against climate change or environmental degradation, labor unions — a reliable ally on many progressive causes — were often missing from those fights. “There’s ample history in Maine of paper mill workers and environmentalists...
Maine Societychaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine GovernmentSun-Journal

Art competition lauds Lee, Lewiston, Rangeley students

The winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Maine’s Second District included students from Auburn, Lee, Lewiston and Rangeley. All were recognized for their work, with first place going to Whitney Perkins from Lewiston High School. Perkins’ photograph, “Curious,” is to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building alongside...
Maine Governmentwiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine Trafficwabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine GovernmentPosted by
Q106.5

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine LifestylePosted by
Q97.9

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine Governmentnrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine Governmentwagmtv.com

Flights over northern Maine to map geology

(AP) - A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments...