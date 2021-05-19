Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Target, Lowe's, Tesla and more

Investors in tech stocks have not had the best time in the stock market lately. However, if we are looking at it long-term, this could present as a buying opportunity. Given how tech has reshaped our life, it is quite unlikely that this will change anytime soon. Any new advancements in today’s world would likely be some new technological breakthrough. Even healthcare is heavily influenced by tech, which is why the biotech industry has been booming. With some of the top tech stocks trading below their previously sky-high valuations, investors may see this as a potential to buy the dip.