Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Target, Lowe's, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Target — Shares of the retailer advanced 5% after Target's first-quarter results beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line. The company earned an adjusted $3.69 per share on $24.2 billion in revenue. The Street was expecting the company to earn $2.25 per share on $21.81 billion in revenue, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Target's comparable sales grew 22.9% year over year.www.cnbc.com