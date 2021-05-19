newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Target, Lowe's, Tesla and more

By Hannah Miao, @hannahmiao_
CNBC
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Target — Shares of the retailer advanced 5% after Target's first-quarter results beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line. The company earned an adjusted $3.69 per share on $24.2 billion in revenue. The Street was expecting the company to earn $2.25 per share on $21.81 billion in revenue, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Target's comparable sales grew 22.9% year over year.

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Quarterly Earnings#Target#Tjx Companies#Chinese#Take Two Interactive#Tesla Ceo Elon Musk#Cnbc Tv#Midday Trading#Tjx Shares#Company#Take Two Shares#Retailer#Revenue Estimates#Jd Com#Microstrategy Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Slips as Wall Street Continues to Back Value Over Growth

Investing.com – The Dow cut some losses Monday as investor bets on cyclical stocks against growth stocks continued amid fears inflation could force the Federal Reserve into action sooner rather than later. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16%, or 54 points, but been down about 205 points at the...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips As Tech Stocks Fall Again; Microsoft Stock Drops Amid Bill Gates Revelations

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slipping, but the Nasdaq fell hardest amid as tech stocks got walloped again. Meanwhile Microsoft (MSFT) stock was dipping amid reports former CEO and cofounder Bill Gates left the firm's board amid a probe into a prior relationship with a staffer. The Bitcoin price was crashing again amid more tweets from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Closes Off Lows; Retailer Children's Place Breaks Out Ahead Of Earnings

After a strong finish last week, sellers were back in the stock market Monday, with large-cap technology stocks under pressure again. Chip-equipment firm ASML (ASML), along with Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW), ended with losses of 1% to 2%. After slumping more than 2% last week, the Nasdaq composite traded in a tight range…
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Pair Trades In Tech Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said he would buy Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) and sell Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). He is a seller of Coinbase because he expects it to have the same destiny as stockbrokers who were replaced by investment advisors. Coinbase is a stockbroker of cryptos and it's going to end up being commoditized, just like TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab were last year, said Tepper. Silvergate makes money off the money it has on deposit and it trades at less than half the multiple of Coinbase.
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: AT&T, Discovery, ViacomCBS, MicroStrategy & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AT&T (T), Discovery (DISCA) – AT&T and Discovery announced a deal to combine Discovery with AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. The combination would be co-owned by current shareholders of both companies, and would create a new stronger streaming video challenger to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney (DIS). AT&T jumped 4.9% in the premarket and Discovery shares surged 17%.
StocksBenzinga

Nio's Stock Breaks Down: Will Tesla's Stock Follow?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be about to plunge. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle producer NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have broken important support and moved lower, and Tesla may follow. Nio broke support at the $35 level last week. The buyers who had propped it up since early March left...
StocksOrange County Business Journal

Midday Stock Roundup

The S&P 500 was down 0.5% in midday trading to 4,152.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.3% to 34,284.41. The Nasdaq fell 0.8% to 13,318.19. Crude oil rose 1.3% to $66.24 a barrel. Gold increased 1.5% to $1,866.40. The yield on a 10-year Treasury ticked 0.2% higher to 1.639%.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

MPC Makes Moves Amid Investigation, Stock Auction

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) are up 2.7% to trade at $61.68 at last check, after the oil and gas company this morning announced a modified Dutch auction of $4 billion of its outstanding common stock. Separately, Top Federal Trade Commission officials will be investigating Marathon's $21 billion sale of its Speedway gas stations to Seven and I Holdings, the parent of 7-Eleven, with many regulators calling it illegal on competitive grounds.
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon Gains As Morgan Stanley Paints Bullish Scenario With $6,000 Target

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose in a weak market after Morgan Stanley 's (NYSE:MS) latest bullish target for the stock: $6,000 by 2023. According to StreetInsider, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated his overweight rating on Amazon with a target of $4,500, while going on to make a case for the $6,000 per share mark.
StocksForbes

Tupperware Brands Among Today’s Top Shorts As The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Drop

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. While the markets closed higher Thursday and Friday last week, it was still to the downside after we saw increased volatility. Today’s market started out no different, with markets opening into the red across the board, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq.
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wall Street down in early trading as Big Tech lags

Stocks fell in early trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off of its worst weekly decline since February. Big Tech stocks were the heaviest weights pulling the major indexes lower. The sector has been responsible for big swings in either direction over the last few weeks as investors weigh the impact of rising inflation and a broad economic recovery. Less risky sectors, including utilities and a range of companies that focus on household staples were doing better than most of the market.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Could Amazon's Stock Go To $6,000 In The Next 12 Months?

Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the analyst note from Morgan Stanley about Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the great pieces he has read. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and a $4,500 price target on Amazon. The analyst noted if Amazon was valued using a price-to-earnings multiple on GAAP earnings, the stock could be worth $5,000 to $6,000 per share in the next 12 months.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Crypto Jitters; Dow Flat

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks opened the week mostly lower, against a background of concern that the weakness seen in crypto assets over the weekend could herald trouble for other high-volatility, speculative assets. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3 points - effectively flat...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Drops 200 Points As Disney Weighs; Tech Stocks Drag Nasdaq; Bitcoin Dives

Stocks extended last week's losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 200 points and tech stocks again pressured the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq was down 0.9%, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up 0.5% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 dipped 0.7%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Friday.
StocksEntrepreneur

Hot Stocks To Buy This Week? 4 Tech Stocks To Watch

Investors in tech stocks have not had the best time in the stock market lately. However, if we are looking at it long-term, this could present as a buying opportunity. Given how tech has reshaped our life, it is quite unlikely that this will change anytime soon. Any new advancements in today’s world would likely be some new technological breakthrough. Even healthcare is heavily influenced by tech, which is why the biotech industry has been booming. With some of the top tech stocks trading below their previously sky-high valuations, investors may see this as a potential to buy the dip.
Stocksmorningstar.com

McDonald's, Tesla, Disney: Stocks That Defined the Week

Businesses are shelling out more in wages and perks to woo hourly workers. McDonald's said it would boost pay for employees at company-owned U.S. restaurants. Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to hire 75,000 more workers and offer $1,000 signing bonuses at some locations. The retail company said its openings offer average pay of $17 an hour, more than its typical hourly starting wage of $15. McDonald's shares rose 0.8% on Thursday.