NEW CASTLE — A temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re pleased to partner with the [Federal Communications Commission] in getting the word out about these important discounts,” New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said in a prepared statement. “We’re thankful the FCC has provided a number of programs where people who need help get to stay connected for work, for school and to their community.”