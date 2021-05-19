Leonard Pitts: ‘What’s Going On,’ still feels urgent. Still feels now.
Left-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol. An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai. Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives. And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time. A sinuous saxophone twined among the revelers, the congas set an easy pace, the bass played it cool like, Don’t start none, won’t be none. And in a voice that ached and yearned, Marvin Gaye sang.www.sltrib.com