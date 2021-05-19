newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Leonard Pitts: ‘What’s Going On,’ still feels urgent. Still feels now.

By Leonard Pitts
Salt Lake Tribune
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol. An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai. Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives. And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time. A sinuous saxophone twined among the revelers, the congas set an easy pace, the bass played it cool like, Don’t start none, won’t be none. And in a voice that ached and yearned, Marvin Gaye sang.

www.sltrib.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Pitts Jr.
Person
Leonard Pitts
Person
Carole King
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Good Music#American#Gop#The Miami Herald#Brother#Bass#Love#Man#Amiable Songs#Truth#Nostalgia#Lpitts Miamiherald Com#Lord#Consciousness#Louisville#Officer#Sins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Music
News Break
Army
Related
Leonard Pittstucson.com

Letter: The return of Leonard Pitts

Thank you for bringing back one of my favorite columnists. Unless I haven't been paying attention, I haven't seen his column in your paper for several months. I hope you continue to run his very relevant column. Fern Reny. Northwest side. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Public HealthWacoTrib.com

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Let’s talk about ‘Foxitis’

That, as you may recall, was the explanation attorney Joseph Hurley offered last week at a court hearing for his client, accused Capitol insurrectionist Anthony Antonio, who is facing five federal charges for his role in the attack. “You want war?” he reportedly yelled to police. “We got war! 1776 all over again!”
MinoritiesSun-Journal

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Sometimes you wonder what they’re so afraid of

Not that the subject has ever been easy. No, as has often been noted in this space, this country has been positively Herculean in its effort to remain ignorant of African American history. From schools trying to ban it to state laws restricting it, to textbooks telling lies about it, that history is something we have long resisted.
CelebritiesCNN

CNN SPECIAL : “WHAT’S GOING ON”: MARVIN GAYE’S ANTHEM FOR THE AGES

Anchored by CNN’s Don Lemon on Sunday, May 9th at 8pm, ET. In 1971, while the United States was in the midst of the Vietnam war and social unrest permeated the country, Motown singer Marvin Gaye took to the airwaves with a song of peace and conscious reflection. Fifty years later, the song and album — What’s Going On — continue to speak no less vividly of this era of racism, poverty, police brutality and the destruction of the planet. In the CNN Special: What’s Going On: Marvin Gaye’s Anthem for the Ages airing Sunday, May 9th at 8pmET, CNN’s Don Lemon explores the impact and genius of Marvin Gaye, his unprecedented album and the anatomy of several iconic hits from the record that reflect some of the most significant challenges and divisions in the nation today.
Entertainmentmiamivalleytoday.com

‘What’s going on’ still the big question

Fifty years ago, in January of 1971, the Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On” was released as a single. In May of that year, the album with the same name came out. I was a high school freshman back in 1971 and was pretty uncertain about the world around me. I worried about my place on the freshman basketball team and what the cute girl in math class thought about me. I spent time counting down the days until I could get my driver’s license. Oh, no! Is that another zit? I guess you could say my worries were on a slightly smaller scale than the things mentioned in Gaye’s song.
EntertainmentEsquire

The 'Shot and a Chaser' Program Is a Thing That I Very Much Like

The return of Stuff I Like, an occasional lunchtime feature in which we discuss things that bring a smile and make my lights shine. For example, I like CNN’s special this weekend honoring the 50th—Gawd—anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s landmark LP, What’s Goin’ On?, an album that is a strong contender to be the greatest of its era, which has extended to the current moment. CNN did it justice with some fine talking heads, including Spike Lee, Nelson George, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, an assortment of other Motown veterans (Duke Fakir!), and Gaye’s sister, Zeola. And you get to hear the great Don Lemon sing, which is a piece of television history, as far as I’m concerned.
Musicwfpk.org

Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album to get lullaby treatment

For over a decade Rockabye Baby! has been taking the music you love and turning it into soothing lullabies for babies and toddlers. From Bruce Springsteen to Eminem to Metallica, they’ve covered a lot of musical territory, but they’ve never showcased an entire album. Until now. To commemorate the 50th...
MusicWBUR

25 Years Ago, Maxwell Did A Lil' Sumthin' Sumthin' For R&B

Around this time 25 years ago, a new artist planted the seed for what would become a new genre. His name was Maxwell, and he sounded nothing like the heavily sampled hip-hop-inspired R&B musicians that dominated the airwaves. His voice harkened back to the days of Motown. Maxwell’s silky smooth...
Religioncatholicexchange.com

God is Still Close To Us, Even If He Feels Hidden

He departed and hid himself from them. In the beginning, there was brightness in Paradise. The Maker spoke familiarly with Adam and Eve, even if they did not have the Beatific Vision. They were on wonderful terms with the Almighty, but only through His limited apparitions — that is, without showing fully His divinity, as He does in Heaven. Under these circumstances, they could fail Him, and unfortunately, they did.
Musicourcommunitynow.com

Our Washingtonians Then: 'Prince of Motown' Marvin Gaye

The singer, songwriter, and producer revolutionized music in the mid-20th century. Known as “Prince of Motown,” Marvin Gaye's songs transcend generations. Among the most famous are "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" and "Let's Get It On." Marvin was born in Washington, D.C., in 1939, and grew...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ Quiz

Marvin Gaye’s 11th studio album, What’s Going On, is a poignant meditation on the myriad injustices plaguing the United States during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Released in May of 1971, Gaye synthesized his love of gospel, reflections on a tense political climate, and his rhythm and blues core into a masterpiece.
Musicwyep.org

‘What’s Going On’ 50th Anniversary

I first set out to work on this project as I have many times before: a significant album meets a significant anniversary. But I quickly realized that Marvin Gaye’s 1971 masterpiece, “What’s Going On” deserved a different treatment. This album means so much to so many because of its social commentary. Never before had an album by a popular artist addressed the topics of war, poverty, environmentalism and racism the way this album did. Personally, I have always gravitated toward music that has a message and tells a story, something Marvin Gaye did so masterfully in only 36 minutes. At the beginning of this project, I began to question if I, a white person, was the right one to tell this story, and decided that in fact, I am not. Instead, the six wonderful people below will tell the story, they lived this album, and I have learned so much from them. (Big thanks going out to Mike Canton from WYEP’s Soul Show for his encouragement on this project.) This album laid out what was going on in America in 1971, and it’s a bittersweet anniversary to celebrate, because it’s still as relevant today as it was 50 years ago.
Moviesmynews13.com

Mahalia Jackson's legacy celebrated in Ericka Nicole Malone's new film

LOS ANGELES — She was the voice of a generation, a voice that shaped the civil rights movement. Mahalia Jackson, known as the "Queen of Gospel," is being remembered through an upcoming feature film by writer and producer Ericka Nicole Malone. What You Need To Know. Mahalia Jackson was known...
Family Relationshipsproverbs31.org

For the Mom Who Feels Like a Failure Right Now …

“For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 (NLT) There have been many seasons over the past 27 years since my first child was born when I have felt like a failure as a mom. For example, the new-mom-of-an-infant season, where I struggled...
WorldBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN And KISS's GENE SIMMONS Are Among Celebrities Urging Peace In Middle East

Gene Simmons (KISS) and David Draiman (DISTURBED) are among more than 125 leaders from the entertainment industry who have signed a joint statement released by the non-profit entertainment industry organization Creative Community For Peace, which calls on fellow entertainers and executives to use their platforms to combat misleading and one-sided accounts of the conflict in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The open letter urges those in the entertainment community to use their voice to call for the de-escalation of violence and the end to divisive rhetoric while also acknowledging the pain and loss impacting all parties involved in the conflict.