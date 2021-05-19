The Last of Us Part 2 Gets a 60FPS Patch on PS5

Among Us version 2021.5.10 is now live, and it gives the iOS and Android versions of the game some handy new features. Players on both mobile platforms will now have greater access to Twitch and Discord, allowing for much smoother use of both in the game. Additionally, there are some minor bug fixes which should make for a better overall experience for players. Unfortunately, there isn't anything too exciting for console players this time around! Fans of the game can get a better idea of what's in the latest version by checking out full patch notes from InnerSloth, which can be found below.