The Last of Us Part 2 Gets a 60FPS Patch on PS5
The Last of Us Part II still doesn’t have a dedicated PlayStation 5 version, but it did get a patch geared towards the newer console this week that offers an enhanced experience compared to the PlayStation 4’s. Thanks to this latest update, the game will now target 60FPS if players select the option for it to do so within the game’s settings. The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog also teased that this isn’t the last we’ll see of the plans for the game on the PlayStation 5.comicbook.com