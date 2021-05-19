newsbreak-logo
Mississippi Government

Fort Bayou Bridge set to reopen this week after two-month closure

By WLOX Staff
WLOX
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than two months of being closed, the Fort Bayou Bridge is set to reopen this week. MDOT announced on Tuesday that the bridge will reopen at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. It has been closed since March 14 for a repair project.

www.wlox.com
