newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

11 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday

By Matthew Sholtz
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week can be slow for sales, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is YoWindow Weather, a pleasant weather app that's currently $4 off. Next, I have Fluid Simulation, an odd game all about playing with representations of colorful fluid through your touchscreen. Last but not least is Sir Questionnaire, an enjoyable roguelike that offers a solid challenge. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#Educational Game#Free Space#Customize Icons#All Star Game#Free Apps Simpan Note#Glidey Minimal#Personal Finance#Dark Cards#Pachoink#Goto Gold#Civilization Path#Visual Novel#Diddly#Apps Simpan#Sale#Tap Tap Hero#Fresh Dashboard#Galaxy Attack#Deluxe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPhone apps on sale

We find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe now!
Technologyslickdeals.net

Free iOS App - LunarSight

LunarSight is a specialist app for Moon enthusiasts. It gives you access to Moon phase, orbital and positional data for any date and location on the earth. • Select any date, time and location on earth. • Current phase render. • Rise & Set times. • Altitude, illumination, azimuth, age...
NFLtechraptor.net

Target Temporarily Halts The Sale of Pokemon Cards

Gotta collect them all online now. Target has temporarily halted the sale of Pokemon, MLB, NFL, and NBA cards in stores, citing safety concerns. The cards can still be bought online, but starting on May 14 the cards will not be able to be bought in-store. “The safety of our...
Technologynextpit.com

Android and iOS: 21 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.
Technologydroid-life.com

Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers Get Free ‘Music HD’ Upgrade

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Amazon announced this morning that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are getting access to Music HD and its library of HD and Ultra HD music content for absolutely free. That’s pretty clutch, considering the service used to cost $12.99/month for Prime customers. This move also came with an overall price drop for those not using Music Unlimited, with Music HD now costing $9.99/month ($7.99/mo for Prime members).
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Discover Apps for Free Offline Games

Nowadays it almost seems like no matter what game I download on my phone, it will only work while I’m connected to the internet. Many games depend on a data connection for them to work!. What does one do when they are bored out of their mind at a public...
Photographyapppicker.com

The best free photography apps for iPad

If you like photography then check out our list of the best free photography apps for the iPad. Fisheye Lens app is the most authentic, versatile, and easy to use fisheye camera on the app market. It is the best lens app for iPad, it gives you total live view - what you see in the viewfinder is the picture you take. 10 lenses - Full Fisheye, Full Inverse Fisheye, Fisheye, Inverse Fisheye, Square, Squeeze, Warp, Stretch, Stretch Up, Stretch Down. 8 types of film - Standard, Cross Processing, Photocrom, Sunset, Sakura, Sepia, Split Tone, Black and White. Adjust the intensity of each lens in real time.
Cell Phonesmoneysavingmom.com

Quiznos: Free 4-Inch Sub with App Download!

Through May 17th, you can get a free 4-inch at Quiznos when you download their new Loyalty App!. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
Cell PhonesArgus Press

Indian Trails launches free bus-tracking app

OWOSSO — A new smartphone app — the Indian Trails Bus Tracker — is now available for free download. The app enables passengers to track in real time the progress of their daily, scheduled buses along the routes to each bus stop. Developed by Saucon Technologies, the app is available for both Apple and Android smartphones.
Cell Phoneswhathifi.com

Peloton fitness app now available on Sky Q – and there's a free trial

Sky Q has added Peloton to its range of integrated fitness apps, ideal if you’ve decided to forgo the gym in favour of at-home workouts for good. The subscription service offers thousands of instructor-led classes in categories, including Strength, Yoga, Cardio, Pilates, Barre and Meditation. Each comes with curated playlists and can be filtered by instructor, length, music genre, or class type.
Technology148apps.com

App Detail » AppSales-sales & trends report

AppSales is committed to helpe Apple developers simplify the way to get sales reports. Here, you can avoid repeated logins after one setup. Help developers to more easily and conveniently obtain daily, monthly and any time sales. Support multiple developer account switching, support display of different currencies, built-in exchange rate...
Cell Phonestechbargains.com

Knots 3D App (Android or Apple iOS) for FREE

Knot A Bad Deal. Google Play and Apple iTunes are offering Knots 3D App for Free. This is typically $4.99 and may be handy for fishermen, campers, etc. Even if its "knot" your type of App, it could be useful in the future. Used by arborists, fishermen, firefighters, climbers, military...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

5 Best Free Weather Apps for Windows 10

You may believe it or not, whether apps play a crucial role in people’s lives. These days, people rely on their smartphone’s weather apps to check the weather condition. With the help of weather apps, you can decide what to wear the very next day, whether you need to cancel the travel trip, whether you need to carry a raincoat with you, and more. You can even check out the weather information of your friend’s location.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

These 10 games are currently free

The game with Gold offers a total of 10 free games that you can download for free with the Xbox Live Gold subscription. If you are one Xbox Live Gold-Membership, Microsoft offers you many games for free every month. However, the choice may vary in different countries and regions. In...
HobbiesABC Action News

SOCIALLY TWISTED™ a new party card game and app

SOCIALLY TWISTED™ is a NEW and EPIC party card game and APP. Create a twisted story using story and word cards and get competitive with your friends or family. It’s quick, funny, wacky, competitive and guaranteed to leave everyone cracking up! Perfect for parties, holidays and pandemics - players create and share edgy stories from a story card and six words and vote for a "Twisted Winner or Loser," depending on how you look at it. Available on Amazon. Ages 17+ MSRP: $25.00.
LotteryLowell Sun

Scan app puts Lottery on cusp of online sales

The Massachusetts Lottery still hasn’t grabbed a toehold in the online marketplace, but it’s not for want of trying. While state lawmakers remain indifferent or undecided about an internet presence, the Lottery did take a digital step with its unveiling of a mobile app that allows game players to scan tickets remotely.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

KaoX software synthesizer by XILS-lab on sale for $129 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the recently released KaoX synthesizer instrument by XILS-lab, offering a 35% discount for a limited time. Inspired by Yamaha’s classic, groundbreaking GS-1 FM synthesizer from the ’80s, KaoX showcases the versatility and the brilliance of the FM synthesis, reinforced by analog-style oscillators and filters.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPad apps gone free

PP Weather - Weather Forecast & Rain Notification. Do you want to get notified when there will be rain? Do you hate to be notified when weather is good and nothing to worry about?Here is PP Weather. PP Weather is a Weather Forecast & Rain Notification... #2. Safety Note+. #3.
Computersrekkerd.org

SPAN Plus FFT audio spectrum analyzer plugin on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion SPAN Plus by Voxengo, offering a 30% discount on the real-time “fast Fourier transform” audio spectrum analyzer for Windows and Mac. Derived from the spectrum analysis functionality of the GlissEQ dynamic parametric equalizer, SPAN Plus is an extended version of the freeware SPAN...