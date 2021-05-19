11 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday

Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week can be slow for sales, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is YoWindow Weather, a pleasant weather app that's currently $4 off. Next, I have Fluid Simulation, an odd game all about playing with representations of colorful fluid through your touchscreen. Last but not least is Sir Questionnaire, an enjoyable roguelike that offers a solid challenge. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.