Cousins Fails to Crack Top 12 in PFF Writer’s 2021 QB Rankings

In the first round of the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Christian Darrisaw. Here is what the draft experts have to say about him. “Darrisaw showed up in 2020 a different player than he was in his first two years at Virginia Tech. In his first game against N.C. State, outsiders could tell he was a different player. He went on to not allow a single sack or hit all season, with his lowest single-game grade being 77.5. The sheer number of positively graded run blocks he generated is stunning. He’s uniquely capable of moving men against their will. Just ask North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who ended up 30 yards downfield with Darrisaw on one play. While he’s not the most fleet of foot, you aren’t going through the Virginia Tech left tackle.”