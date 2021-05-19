newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cousins Fails to Crack Top 12 in PFF Writer’s 2021 QB Rankings

By Dustin Baker
Posted by 
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady will undertake the 22nd year of his career in 2021 at the age of 44. And per Pro Football Focus, the elderly passer is the second-best quarterback in the NFL heading into his second act with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. PFF’s Bruce Gradkowski released his full Quarterback Power...

purpleptsd.com
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
372
Followers
949
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#Top Ranking#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pff#The Los Angeles Chargers#New Orleans Saints#The League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The VikingsTerritory Breakdown- Recapping the Draft Edition

Long-time listeners of our flagship podcast and KDLM Sports radio show (Detroit Lakes) ‘The VikingsTerritory Breakdown’ may notice a different feel this week. Not only because co-host Joe Oberle returns from his vacation (spent most likely harvesting maple syrup), but because long-time wet blanket (also partially due to maple syrup) host Joe Johnson has… GASP… joined the Hopeful Vikings Fan Bandwagon!
College Sportschatsports.com

College football's top 25 future defense power rankings

The contrast between the LSU and Alabama teams that played for the national championship in January 2012 and those that captured the past two national titles isn't lost on anyone who studies college football. ESPN +. Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $5.99/mo. Already an...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Minnesota Vikings Day 2 Draft Pick Recap

The Minnesota Vikings entered the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft with four picks, all in the third round. Many expected the Vikings to use at least some of those picks to trade up into the second round, but they stood pat with all four picks and landed some players that will impact their fortunes both immediately and down the road.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Gators' Emory Jones, Kaiir Elam in Top 10 of PFF's 2022 Early Mock Draft

It absolutely isn't too early for 2022 mock drafts. Pro Football Focus is the latest outlet to create a mock for the 2022 NFL Draft, with analyst Mike Renner including two Florida Gators in his early projection of the top ten picks. In the mock, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones goes No. 6 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, while junior cornerback Kaiir Elam follows two picks later, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

FranchiseTagged Reacts to Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Thursday marked the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft and we here at UFFda! Sports had all hands on deck covering the big day from every possible perspective and location. We had two of our writers at the Draft itself in Cleveland, one in the audience and the other in the media room (in Dustin Baker and Rick Sosa, respectively). Our Vikings network, VikingsTerritory.com and purplePTSD.com, covered things from a Vikings perspective where as our new NFL centric sites TheDraftTeam.com and FranchiseTagged.com covered things more generally (as the TDT team did a six hour live stream with yours truly).
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: Detroit Lions’ 2021 draft class makes PFF’s top 5

We’ve seen that the Detroit Lions’ 2021 draft class was pretty well regarded by the masses. By combining the draft grades of 18 different analysts, the Lions’ class ranked tied for seventh in the NFL. But a couple outlets had the Lions a little higher than that. The Athletic’s Dane...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

RGIII throws thinly veiled shade at Cousins after Vikings draft QB Mond

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may have amassed a ton of elite (and one of-a-kind) stats over the years, like being the only NFL quarterback to throw for over 25 touchdowns each of the last six seasons, but he still doesn’t get a ton of respect from people who heard someone say he was a garbage time quarterback back in 2018.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings Crack PFF’s Top 10 Draft Classes of 2021

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus outlined the best draft classes from the 2021 NFL Draft in a piece authored by Michael Renner. The Minnesota Vikings slipped inside the Top 10, thanks to two crucial draft choices — left tackle Christian Darrisaw and offensive guard Wyatt Davis. Here’s the complete Top...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Trade Considered One of Draft Night’s Best “Steals”

The not-so-secret little secret for the Minnesota Vikings leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft was that general manager Rick Spielman would do some trading. And that trading would probably involve Minnesota’s 14th overall pick. That hypothesis was correct. Spielman traded back nine places on the draft’s first night with...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Bleacher Report Approves of Two Vikings Late-Round Picks

Bleacher Report was not emphatically high on all of the Minnesota Vikings Day 3 draft selections. In fact, the sports-reporting entity was lukewarm on most of the picks. Kene Nwangwu (RB), Camryn Bynum (CB), Janarius Robinson (EDGE), and Zach Davidson (TE) and received ‘C’ grades in the post-draft analysis. And that’s exactly a ‘C’ for each of the men — not a plus or minus for any.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Bleacher Report Has Lofty First-Year Prediction for Christian Darrisaw

Two Minnesota Vikings rookies have started all 16 games at left tackle during the last 25 years — Matt Kalil and Todd Steussie. Kalil was wonderful for one season with the Vikings (2012) before his career careened onto an awkward path, ending in retirement at age 28. On the other hand, Steussie played 111 total games for Minnesota, securing Pro Bowl nods in 1997 and 1998 and then posting a very respectable season in 2000.
NFLCincy Jungle

PFF ranks Bengals offensive line among most improved

By far, the most important task for the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the offseason was to improve the offensive line and provide quarterback Joe Burrow much-needed protection to avoid another serious injury. Playing behind one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, Burrow suffered a torn ACL late into his rookie...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Kellen Mond to the Vikings Is What You’ve Been Asking For

During the last decade, the Minnesota Vikings have drafted quarterbacks Christian Ponder (2011), Teddy Bridgewater (2014), and now Kellen Mond (2021) with 3rd-Round-or-higher draft capital. General Manager Rick Spielman chose Mond, a talented dual-threat passer from Texas A&M, in the 3rd Round last weekend. He was a direct souvenir from...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Day 3 Pick Reca

Note: This article originally appeared on our sister-site, VikingsTerritory.com!. The Minnesota Vikings (so far) have selected six times on day three of the NFL Draft. Contrary to any jokes that have been made over the past couple months, they do not hold any seventh round choices, either, after trading back into the sixth round at No. 199. Here is a quick breakdown of each day three prospect and what they may bring the Vikes.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The Expert Opinion on Darrisaw

In the first round of the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Christian Darrisaw. Here is what the draft experts have to say about him. “Darrisaw showed up in 2020 a different player than he was in his first two years at Virginia Tech. In his first game against N.C. State, outsiders could tell he was a different player. He went on to not allow a single sack or hit all season, with his lowest single-game grade being 77.5. The sheer number of positively graded run blocks he generated is stunning. He’s uniquely capable of moving men against their will. Just ask North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who ended up 30 yards downfield with Darrisaw on one play. While he’s not the most fleet of foot, you aren’t going through the Virginia Tech left tackle.”
NFL247Sports

How QB D’Eriq King ranks amongst the nation’s top returning passers in 2021

Pro Football Focus analyzes the game through a different lens. This offseason, PFF has updated its database to include its ‘BTT’ metric, which stands for ‘Big Time Throws.’. ‘Big time throws’ is defined by PFF as: “a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field...
NFLsteelersnow.com

PFF Ranks Steelers CB Shakur Brown as Fifth-Best UDFA Signing

Pro Football Focus has ranked Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Shakur Brown among the best undrafted free agent signings following the 2021 NFL Draft. PFF considers Brown the fifth-best undrafted free agent addition overall and the third-ranked defensive back signing. “Brown made just 12 career starts at the college level, but he...