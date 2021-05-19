newsbreak-logo
Maryland Health

Residents with food insecurities invited back to enjoy dine-in meals

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SxmC_0a4VRwVo00

For the first time since COVID-19 began, residents with food insecurities will be able to sit down and dine at Our Daily Bread Employment Center, My Brother’s Keeper and My Sister’s Place Women’s Center.

All three locations have switched from the all-grab-and-go model to a hybrid model. This means that those individuals who feel comfortable eating their meal at a table will be invited to sit and share in fellowship. Catholic Charities of Baltimore believes in cherishing the Divine within all and treating their neighbors facing food insecurities with dignity and respect.

Here is a list of the locations and their lunch and dinner hours:

  • Our Daily Bread Employment Center's lunch service will run Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and grab-and-go only on weekends at the same hours.
  • My Brother’s Keeper's lunches will be served Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch service will shift to only Tuesdays and Wednesdays at those hours beginning on May 31.
  • My Sister’s Place Women’s Center is serving lunch all week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinners all week from 4:30 – 6 p.m

Please note that this is not just a place for residents to get meals.

Those who visit Our Daily Bread Employment Center are also welcome to make appointments for job placement and training, and screenings for SNAP benefit eligibility. My Brother’s Keeper continues to serve clients for mental and behavioral health at its on-site medical clinic, while also offering job readiness and skills training.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center continues to offer clients showers based on social-distance standards, laundry services, eviction prevention, and substance treatments.

