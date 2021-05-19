newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 vaccine rollout for ages 12 to 15 is ‘better than expected,’ health officials say

Channel 3000
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Appointment slots are quick to fill. Excited grins are hidden behind masks. Syringes are filled and shots are ready to go into arms. The rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 in the United States has been reminiscent of when those very first Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered late last year, said Dr. Lisa Costello, a pediatrician at West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on State Government Affairs.

www.channel3000.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Cdc#Vaccine Doses#Health Care Policy#Cnn#Pfizer Biontech#Cdc#White House#Association Of State#Pfizer Vaccine#Coronavirus Vaccine#Adolescents Ages#Children Ages#Immunization Program#Vaccination Sites#Physicians#Meeting Teens#School Districts#Pediatricians#Appropriate Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
CVS
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

States turning down Covid-19 vaccine doses as US demand declines

Declining demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the US is causing states across the country to refuse their full allocations of doses from the federal government, despite concerted efforts to raise national take-up rates. Reduced demand, which is contributing to a growing stockpile of doses, comes as nearly 46% of the...
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

What full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could mean for rollout

Pfizer said May 4 that it will file for full FDA-approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month. But what does full approval mean, and will it change the vaccine rollout?. Seven things to know:. To get full FDA approval, drugmakers have to submit six months of...
Pharmaceuticals13newsnow.com

No, vaccinated people can’t shed COVID-19 vaccine spike proteins

With over 30% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the CDC’s recent changes to the agency’s outdoor mask guidance, there have been multiple social media claims alleging that those who have received the vaccine can somehow cause harm to people who are unvaccinated. VERIFY viewer Michael asked...
KidsWLTX.com

FDA expected to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 12-15

ST PAUL, Minn. — With more than one-third of the American population fully vaccinated, health officials are hoping to reach more people — including those under the age of 16. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12...
Public HealthDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Are two vaccines better than one when it comes to COVID-19?

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and I’d like to double up (or even more) if there are no major risks.
Georgia Healthwfxg.com

Hesitancy continues with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Almost 1 in 3 Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But according to CDC data, the demand for vaccines is declining. In Georgia, only 28% of the population is fully vaccinated, and in Richmond County, 19%. It's been two weeks since the FDA and CDC's...
Michigan Governmentmanisteenews.com

Health officials plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations with mobile clinic

MANISTEE COUNTY — Munson Healthcare officials recently reported COVID-19 numbers in the region are improving after several weeks at or near pandemic highs. “We are doing much better than we had been the last few weeks… we’re happy to be heading in that right direction,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer, during a weekly press conference Tuesday.
Louisiana Healthwwno.org

The Latest Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Is Slow, Deliberate And On The Ground

Freddie Woods opened his apartment door in New Orleans East when he heard the sounds of brass music. Moments later, a canvasser for Together Louisiana — a community engagement nonprofit — placed a flyer in his hand and told him that the organization was hosting a vaccination event at a church within walking distance from Woods’ home the next day. The All For One Brass Band that drew Woods out of his apartment would be playing at the vaccination event, and the first 100 people to receive shots could enjoy a fish fry.
Public Healthiowapublicradio.org

State Health Officials Shift COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy As Demand Wanes

Iowa health officials say they’re shifting their strategy for distributing COVID-19 vaccines as demand for the shot continues to decline. The state accepted less than a third of its COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government this week. Just two counties, Monona and Emmett, accepted their entire allocation. Ken Sharp,...
Wisconsin Governmentwxpr.org

Wisconsin Tops 600k COVID-19 Cases as Vaccine Rollout Starts to Slow

In the last year and a half, 6,850 Wisconsinites have died because of COVID-19. 248 of those deaths are people from the Northwoods. “For the nurses who knew their faces were the last their patients would see. Their hands the last they would hold. For our healthcare professionals on the frontline of this pandemic the numbers are all too real. This past year, over a year, has been a year of loss,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Department of Health Services Deputy Director.
California Governmentkiem-tv.com

Humboldt County health officials working to improve Covid-19 vaccine accessibility

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) — The Humboldt County Public Health Department is working to make getting a Covid-19 vaccine more accessible for all residents. Homebound individuals are now able to mark that as an option on MyTurn. Then the County will contact you to find out how to get you a shot. The focus now also turning from a mass vaccination model to more mobile outreach with officials working to get out to more rural areas. One example, the Johnson & Johnson clinic being held in Samoa this Friday.
Public HealthRegister Citizen

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.