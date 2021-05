When Kyle Dubas signed TJ Brodie this off-season, many viewed it favourably. He was a steady defender. A stark contrast to the Tyson Barrie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Gardiner type defenders they’ve had for the past few seasons. At around a third of the way through the season, I evaluated how TJ Brodie was looking with the Maple Leafs so far. I analyzed his strengths, and what I thought he could work on. Now, nearing the end of the season, let’s look at how TJ Brodie has fared in his first season as a Leaf.