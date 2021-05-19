newsbreak-logo
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Crew Hints They Don't Speak to Some Cast Members

Despite being a close-knit crew, some Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 cast members may not all be on speaking terms. Chief engineer Colin Macrae hinted that while he’s very close to most of the cast, some crew aren’t exactly on speaking terms. He shared on Alli Dore, Daisy Kelliher, and Dani Soares’ “Pita Party” Instagram video that the season was so wonderful, it was hard to say goodbye. “It was an emotional goodbye leaving that season,” Macrae said. “We’re all still friends … well, most of us are all still friends.” Dore, Kelliher, and Soares then started to laugh.

