Adele Raemer is lucky to be alive. In 2014, the Bronx-born Raemer’s home in Nirim, Israel, was hit by a Hamas rocket. She survived by hunkering down in a safe room. “I heard a really loud explosion. I could tell it was really close. My bedroom walls were riddled with shrapnel,” Raemer, a 66-year-old widow, told The Post. “I went to my bedroom and a mortar had exploded about a yard away from my bedroom wall and went through the window and the walls. If I had been standing in the bedroom at that time I would not be here talking to you today.