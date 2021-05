Avid fans of Ben & Jerry's are likely to rejoice over the news that the brand will be introducing a range of familiar non-dairy ice cream flavors for them to pick up. The flavors include the familiar Change the Whirled, Phish Food, Karamel Sutra, Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream and Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Dough, which are all certified vegan. This helps to expand the existing varieties for vegan consumers to pick up, but will also encourage shoppers who usually buy the original to try the non-dairy alternative.