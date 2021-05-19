Census could alter voting precincts in Amherst
AMHERST — Every 10 years following the census, the voting precincts in Amherst change to make sure that each one has about the same number of inhabitants. For the first time under the Town Council form of government, a nine-member District Advisory Board is being established to begin the process of reviewing the census numbers provided to the town, and making recommendations for possible changes that could affect the polling locations where people vote.