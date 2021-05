In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney have unveiled some exciting new details regarding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, which is due to open sometime in 2022. Along with the reveal if a very realistic looking lightsaber, the luxury hotel experience promises to take guests to a galaxy far, far away for an "all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before." What exactly do they mean by immersive? Will you actually be imbued with the awesome powers of the Force? Perhaps you'll be sent to be gunned down as one of the millions of faceless drones fighting in the name of the Empire? Read on to find out.