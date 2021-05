No matter how much you’ve planned ahead for your Disney World trip, sometimes you just need to run an errand. Or an emergency strikes. While Disney offers plenty of amenities (there’s even a [very] mini “grocery store” inside many Disney hotel gift shops!), sometimes you’ve gotta venture off-property for some reason or another. We like to think Disney World has it ALL but…that’s not 100% true. And if you need to run an urgent errand, we’ve got you covered! Here’s where we recommend you refill your gas tank, run out for groceries…well, you get the point.