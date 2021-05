Rookie middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. took the next step toward returning to the Miami Marlins’ active roster. Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, joined the team in Los Angeles on Saturday as the Marlins continue their three-game road series with the Dodgers. Chisholm is not on the active roster, but the fact that the Marlins had him fly cross country to be with the big-league team instead of continuing his rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is a positive sign.