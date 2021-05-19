newsbreak-logo
REVIEW: $25 for All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast at Cape May Cafe in Disney World?! Sign Us Up.

By Lydia Storks
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a good all-you-can-eat breakfast?!. When Disney World reopened, several restaurants remained closed for months afterward, not having the resources, staff, or possibly guest demand to operate again. Now, we’re starting to see some of our favorites open back up for business, and today we’re heading over to Disney’s Beach Club Resort to check one out! Cape May Cafe has reopened and we’re ready to utterly stuff ourselves with hearty breakfast food.

