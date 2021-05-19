newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

MagicBands Get a BIG Price INCREASE in Disney World

By Taylor Stevanovski
disneyfoodblog.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s been making some changes to its MagicBands recently!. That’s right, friends — MagicBands have gotten a price increase! Besides those $5 Resort Guest MagicBands, your cheapest option was previously a solid band for $14.99. Well, in a $5 price increase, those plain MagicBands are now $19.99! You’ll see the new price reflected both in stores and online.

www.disneyfoodblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magicbands#Free Rides#Magicmobile#The Dfb Newsletter#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021#Free Magicbands#Themed Magicbands#Disney World Experts#Online#Limited Release Bands#Designs#Resort#Check Out#Coral#Mini Reviews#Miss#Spoiler#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
Related
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Review: A Chocolate-Raspberry Combo Gets a Dark Side Upgrade in Disney World

We’re LIVE from Disney’s Hollywood Studios for May the 4th!. And it’s already been a REALLY busy day. We’ve been snackin’ on popcorn and churros, checking out new merch, and taking in all the details about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. But the party is just getting started, friends! And we stopped by Backlot Express to check out a brand-new snack up for grabs.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEW Discounted MagicBands Added For Disney World Hotel Guests and Annual Passholders!

Although MagicBands are no longer offered for free to select Disney World guests, they are still readily available in the parks and online!. And there are TONS of designs to choose from to represent your favorite Disney things: from the Muppets to Mickey-shaped food to favorite attractions and more! And select Disney guests — Disney Resort Guests and Annual Passholders — can nab some of these special designs at a discount!
BusinessComicBook

Disney CEO Comments On Reaction To Disney+ Price Hike

Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded to the concerns surrounding the Disney+ price hike. When the company announced that the subscription rate for their streaming service was going up, a lot of people were upset. Disney+ is still relatively young in the world of streaming content. $7.99 doesn’t seem like a large step, but all of these little increases add up over time. Chapek tried to address some of those concerns during Disney’s Investor Day Presentation. Basically, the CEO argued that the service was resilient to the kind of churn concerns that people presented after the high-profile launch of Disney+. In essence, would people stick around for the large library of existing content once things like The Mandalorian and WandaVision wrapped for their seasons? From the comments here, Chapek has the numbers to back up the argument that those concerns might have been overblown.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

10 Big Things You Need to Know About Disney World in May 2021

We’re almost halfway through the year, and what an eventful year it has been so far! We’ve had a TON of Disney news to report in the past few months, and so many things have changed since 2020 — but there are still more changes to come. Today, we’re sharing our list of the top things you need to know about Disney World in May 2021, so you can be prepared for an awesome vacation!
Travelthetopvillas.com

Is Disney World open?

With the current uncertainty, many vacationers are wondering is Disney World open? The answer is yes! All four Disney theme parks and Blizzard Beach water park are now open. Disney World Orlando began a phased reopening last summer, making it one of the first theme parks to open back up. Since then it has embraced safety measures such as social distancing, face masks, temperature checking and other measures to keep guests safe.
TravelCollider

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at Walt Disney World Gets 2022 Launch Date

Disney has announced that their new Star Wars hotel - the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser - will be debuting in 2022 at the Walt Disney World Resort. The hotel was originally planned to open in 2021, but understandably met with significant delays over the last year. This new immersive hotel experience is not unlike a Disney cruise, as guests experience a two-night adventure known as “storyliving.”
ShoppingWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Hydrangea Open Edition MagicBand Blooms at Walt Disney World

Hydrangea is the latest solid-colored MagicBand to join the lineup this year, following Raspberry and Peach. With all the different shades available now, you might be able to coordinate a MagicBand to your outfit each day. The hydrangea band matches a Spirit Jersey, and Minnie Ear Headband released earlier this year.
LifestyleInside the Magic

The Wave Gets Big Refurbishment For Disney World’s 50th

The Wave, located in Disney’s Contemporary Resort is going to be closed this summer as the restaurant undergoes major refurbishments ahead of the 50th anniversary. What could this mean for your vacation if you were planning to dine at The Wave? Here is everything you need to know about this refurbishment!
DisneyWDW News Today

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Will Include “Signature Services” White Glove Concierge to Help Get Whatever Guests Want at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is currently casting internally for “signature services” Cast Members for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The position is casting out of the Disney Reservation Center. These “white glove service” Cast Members would help ensure guests have everything they need for the perfect vacation (which will be important give the cost to stay at this luxury experience). The service can help with anything from tickets and dining reservations, to recreation and more, perhaps offering what typical guests may not have access to booking.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

7 BIG Hotel and Ticket Discounts in Disney World for May

Can you believe it’s already May?! It feels like the beginning of 2021 just kicked off yesterday!. And, we’re back again to break down all the hotel and ticket discounts you can find in Disney World this May! We’ve continued updating you on the available deals in January, February, March, and April, but there are even more offers you can snag this month!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

MENU and PRICES Released for Chef Mickey’s Dinner in Disney World

Yesterday, we shared that character dining will soon be available for DINNER at Chef Mickey’s in Disney’s Contemporary Resort!. Right now, the character breakfast at Chef Mickey’s is priced at $42 for adults and $27 for children (plus tax and gratuity). Chef Mickey’s family dinner is more expensive. It is...
Travelwtae.com

Disney is increasing capacity at its parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance has led Disney to make a major announcement. It's boosting the parks' capacity. The CEO also suggested that parks might soon drop face mask requirements. The CDC's guidelines weren't the only factor in this decision. The big news at...
Environmentthekingdominsider.com

Cast Members Get Creative to Reduce Waste at Walt Disney World Resort

As we enter into May, I hope you’ll join me in carrying the Earth Month spirit into this month and well beyond. At Disney, we believe caring for the environment is something we all can, and should, do every day. I’m so impressed by the work I’m seeing across our resort to reduce waste and by creative ways teams are coming together to create these positive changes. Today, I’d like to highlight a few of these efforts that are truly inspiring and making a meaningful difference.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

MENUS and PRICES Announced for Cape May Cafe Reopening in Disney World

While some restaurants in Disney World are still closed (Casey’s Corner: we’re looking at you), others are now starting to reopen or offer more dining options!. Over at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Cape May Cafe will soon be reopening! Now, Disney has shared pricing and menu details and we’re breaking it all down for you!