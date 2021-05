With schools on track to reopen this fall, students face emotional challenges unlike those of any other new academic year. Here’s how you can help children prepare. Back-to-school season is usually a time of mixed emotions—sadness or anger that the summer is over, excitement to see friends and teachers after months away, worry about new classes or making new friends, and the pleasure of choosing new school supplies. But come this September, those typical emotions will be heightened like never before.