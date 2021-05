It looked like Tuesday would be the most productive day of Giants baseball in years. The Rockies had other ideas. The lineup broke through in the first inning of a doubleheader and the Giants took a 6-2 lead into the 14th and final inning, but they couldn't hang on. Jake McGee and Camilo Doval combined to allow six runs in the bottom of the seventh, the final three coming on Charlie Blackmon's walk-off homer to right that gave the Rockies an 8-6 win in a classic Coors Field game.