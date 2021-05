It is once again election time in Manorhaven, “Ports Downtown Waterfront Community” on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. I was very fortunate to have served as Trustee in our Village from 2016-20 where we were able to address a variety of issues that existed in our Village at the time. Almost all of my 13 proposals came to fruition thereby helping to improve the quality of life in our small waterfront village. Although no longer a board member my interest and caring for the well-being of our Village and its residents will continue as we are still fortunate to live in one of the safest villages in all of Nassau County.