Duran Duran Is Back Back With a Spooky New Song

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) Dierks Bentley returned to the stage for his first show since the onset of the pandemic. Bentley and his band kicked off his five shows in five nights affair in Isle of Palms, South Carolina on Tuesday (May 11). He also debuted his new song, “Beers On Me” and personally handed out beers to the first few rows of fans. The intimate affair has been dubbed, the “High Times & Hangovers Tour” and will wrap up at the Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 15th. This week’s shows are just the beginning, Bentley will hit the road again starting in August. His “Beers On Me” tour will make 22 stops and will feature opening acts Parker McCollum and Riley Green with Mitchell Tenpenny filling in for a few dates.