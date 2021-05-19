newsbreak-logo
Music

Duran Duran Is Back Back With a Spooky New Song

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first we were going to marvel at Duran Duran’s visual pivot to the disturbing mind of David Lynch … before realizing that they’ve actually collaborated with each other in the past? Now that’s a fun fact. What’s next, Tears for Fears and Quentin Tarantino? Anyway, the British pop icons have released their first new single in years, “Invisible,” which the band describes as an “unusual” piece of sonic architecture. The song’s release coincides with the announcement that Duran Duran will be releasing their 15th studio album, Future Past, on October 22. Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor are all back for this new era, as well as their hair, which somehow hasn’t aged a day since 1981. Seriously, what’s their secret?

www.vulture.com
