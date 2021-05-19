newsbreak-logo
ASAP Rocky Confirms New Collaboration With Vans

Complex
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleASAP Rocky has long been known for his unique fashion sense, and now the New York rapper has scored a new sneaker collab with Vans. Rocky’s forthcoming Vans project was confirmed in his new GQ cover feature, but the specifics behind the collaboration are scarce. What has been revealed is that the rapper implied he’d “completely reinvented” the classic Slip-On, and that the release will be “exclusive.” Images of the sneakers have yet to leak, but as far as when fans can expect his forthcoming Vans collab to drop, he told the publication “soon.”

