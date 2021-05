Perhaps more than any major smartphone maker, OnePlus is pretty proud of how community-centric it is. In fact, there have been times when it was the community’s voice that was heard over the company’s own decisions, at least in places where the two could meet halfway. That happened when OnePlus put the much-requested Always-On Display or AOD feature to a community vote and the company is again heeding its users’ request for a theme store that may be coming in the next major upgrade for Android and OxygenOS.