Free Live Stream Concert Fueled By Death Wish Coffee … and Sponsored By YOU. New Album Turn Up That Dial – Out April 30 Via Born & Bred Records. Dropkick Murphys return to the virtual stage this Saturday, May 1 at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT for the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert fueled by Death Wish Coffee…and sponsored by YOU.