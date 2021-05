Hall unburies powerful stories in Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts (Simon & Schuster, June.). Why did you decide to turn your research into a comic?. I think graphic novels or the comics medium can do some things that other mediums can’t do. There’s this way that the reader becomes really an active participant in the medium. Writing it this way allowed me to move back and forth between memoir and history and historiography. And finding [collaborator] Hugo Martínez, that was just sheer luck. Hugo was working as a pedicab driver, drawing comics on the side. I had tried working with different artists—but with Hugo, it clicked. So that’s how he went from pedicab driver to full-time artist.