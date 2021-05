Eighteenth-century observational scientist Charles Darwin wasn’t the first scientist to suggest that something akin to evolution was more responsible for life on Earth than were a few waves of God’s hands. But he was the first to back up his claims with trunk upon trunk of physical evidence. Did he wait twenty-one years to present his arguments to the world because he feared being called a heretic by the Church of England, which taught that the Biblical account of a six-day creation by God of Earth was fact? For decades, many scholars have answered questions like that with a “Yes! Maybe so!”