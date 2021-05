FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Most NBA fantasy basketball leagues are redraft leagues, meaning each year, the slate is wiped clean and you will draft an all new team. Keeper leagues, however, are a different animal. While there are a multitude of keeper league structures, the most popular involves letting team managers keep several players each year, while the remaining players go into the draft pool. If you love playing fake GM, keeper leagues are right up your alley.