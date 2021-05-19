newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Deal reached over denial of hepatitis C treatment for prisoners; details under wraps

By Alan J. Keays
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIkmB_0a4VKkqR00
The F-Block at Southern State Correctional Facility. VTD/Josh Larkin

A tentative deal has been reached to settle a class-action lawsuit brought against the state Department of Corrections over the lack of hepatitis C treatment for many prisoners, though the details are secret for now.

The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union brought the case against the corrections department two years ago in federal court in Vermont. Joining the Vermont ACLU were Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation and the law firm Costello, Valente & Gentry in Brattleboro.

A recent notice filed with the court stated that a “settlement in principle” has been reached and is now “being processed for execution.” The parties asked the court to have until June 1 to file additional paperwork related to the proposed deal.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the state government in the lawsuit, referred questions to the corrections department.

Rachel Feldman, a corrections department spokesperson, said it is the department’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Jay Diaz, a staff attorney with ACLU Vermont, said because the proposed settlement has not been finalized, he couldn’t comment on its terms.

Similar legal actions over the hepatitis C treatment of people in state custody have been brought and settled by ACLU affiliates and other organizations in several states, including Florida, Massachusetts and Missouri.

In a Colorado settlement, the state agreed to spend a specific amount of money for the treatment of inmates with hepatitis C and provide the ACLU quarterly reports concerning the prison’s population with the disease and prisoners who have been treated.

The tentative agreement in Vermont follows a number of motions, including one motion to dismiss the case; it was denied by federal Judge William Sessions. Sessions also agreed to certify that lawsuit as class-action.

Among the suit’s claims is that the denial of needed medication for inmates with hepatitis C is a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which bars cruel and unusual punishment.

The treatment of inmates for hepatitis C was the subject of a legislative hearing in 2018, when it was revealed that in 2017 that 258 people in custody had the disease, but the corrections department treated just one of them.

In 2018, the corrections department began to provide medication to prisoners on a more regular basis, though when the lawsuit was filed a year later, the number of untreated inmates still numbered above 200, according to the complaint.

“The legal adequacy of defendants’ current practice constitutes a merits issue to be explored and resolved later in the case,” Sessions wrote in his ruling denying the state’s bid to dismiss the case, based partially on new procedures adopted for prisoners.

Hepatitis C is a progressive liver disease that can lead to permanent liver damage, cancer and death if left untreated. A pill needs to be taken daily for eight to 12 weeks to cure the disease, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was initially brought by two inmates at the time, Richard West and Joseph Bruyette. West has since been released from custody, while Bruyette remains incarcerated at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to the corrections department online offender locator.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Deal reached over denial of hepatitis C treatment for prisoners; details under wraps .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Feldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Federal Inmates#Prison Inmates#Federal Case Law#Defendants#The Vermont Aclu#Harvard Law School#Aclu Vermont#Treatment#Prisoners#Denial#Untreated Inmates#Pending Litigation#State Custody#Federal Court#Health Law#Needed Medication#Aclu Affiliates#Attorney General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
ACLU
Related
Michigan Governmentlegalnews.com

Deal reached by county in jail death in western Michigan

MUSKEGON (AP) - The family of a man who died in a western Michigan jail has reached a lawsuit settlement with Muskegon County, a mediator said. Daniel Ryan made the disclosure Friday in a document filed in federal court in Kalamazoo. No financial details were revealed. Paul Bulthouse, 39, died...
Personal FinanceLaw.com

What Constitutes a Consumer Deposit for Priority Treatment Under the Bankruptcy Code

The Bankruptcy Code provides priority treatment for claims arising from consumer deposits. Specifically, Section 507(a)(7), 11 U.S.C. Section 507(a)(7), gives a priority to allowed unsecured claims of individuals arising from the deposit of money in connection with the purchase, lease or rental of property, or the purchase of services, for the personal, family or household use of such individuals, that were not delivered or provided. However, the statute does not define what constitutes a “deposit.” In In re Superior Air Charter, Case No. 20-11007 (CSS) (Del. Bankr. April 9, 2021), Chief Judge Christopher Sontchi had to decide whether prepayments for future airplane flights were deposits within the meaning of the statute.
Iowa Governmentcbs2iowa.com

Anamosa prison listed as under capacity on state website

DES MOINES, Iowa — An update on staffing levels at Anamosa State Penitentiary shows the prison is currently under the established inmate capacity limit. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections Daily Statistics website, the "current count" listed under Anamosa is 827 and the capacity is set to 911. An...
Nebraska GovernmentPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Judge begins trial over poultry farm permit denial

VALPARAISO, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — A judge is set to hear a weeklong trial in an appeal over the Lancaster County Board’s denial of a permit to run a large broiler chicken facility on a farm about a mile from Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School. “Sunset Poultry’s proposed facility...
Public HealthMilford Daily News

COVID 'herd immunity' may be out of reach. Deal with it

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have collectively focused on that point in the future when so many people have been inoculated or have obtained natural immunity, normal life could resume and this painful period would dissolve into the mists of history. But it seems that this magical...
Healthnysenate.gov

FOIL DENIAL CONFIRMS FEBRUARY SECRET MEETING UNDER INVESTIGATION

ALBANY, NY—Senator Sue Serino announced today that the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request she filed regarding the secret meeting between the Governor’s top officials and members of the Legislature regarding the cover-up of COVID-19 nursing home deaths has been officially denied. The denial letter comes months after a written...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace

Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a legal battle involving one of the most offensive words in the English language, spurning a case raising whether its utterance in the workplace even one time creates a hostile work environment. The justices turned away an appeal from Robert...
Congress & CourtsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Supreme Court To Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

(Washington, DC) -- The Supreme Court is going to hear a case about Mississippi's law that bans most abortions after just 15 weeks of pregnancy. This comes as the newly conservative court could be more receptive to abortion restrictions. It's the first law to reach the court from a wave of state laws intended to challenge the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which made abortion a constitutional right. The case will come before the justices in the fall.
Congress & CourtsStreetInsider.com

U.S. Supreme Court rejects J&J appeal over Risperdal drug

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by Johnson & Johnson to overturn a $70 million jury verdict against the pharmaceutical company for its failure to warn about risks associated with off-label uses of its antipsychotic drug Risperdal. The court turned away the company's appeal of a...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't...