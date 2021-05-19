newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch a New Trailer for the Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT Starring Jennifer Hudson

By Noah Yo o
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A new trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT has been revealed. Originally set for wide release in January 2021, the film was delayed to August 13, 2021 last fall. Jennifer Hudson stars as Franklin. In the new trailer, you can get look at Marc Maron in the role of music producer Jerry Wexler, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, and Forest Whitaker as Franklin’s father, the Reverend C.L. Franklin. Watch that below.

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Aretha
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Producer#Music Producer#Music Stars#National Geographic#Trailer#Genius#Read Pitchfork#Soul#Wide Release#Fall#Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesblackfilm.com

Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson Talk ‘MONSTER’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson about their roles in Netflix Original film ‘MONSTER,’ premiering Friday, May 7th, 2021. Albeit brief, one truly gets a sense [in the interview] of the effect the film had on both actors. Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson Talk ‘MONSTER’
MoviesCollider

Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright Explain Why 'Monster' Star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Deserved an Oscar Nomination

We often talk about the lengthy journey from the completion of a script to getting the financing and go-ahead to go into production, but in the movie Monster’s case, the waiting game happened after the film was completed and received a standing ovation at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Despite that warm reception, Monster is only first getting a release now. But on the bright side, it is getting a Netflix release, which gives the Anthony Mandler-directed film an opportunity to reach an especially large audience.
MoviesExtra

Jennifer Hudson Explains the Relevancy of ‘Monster’ in Today’s World

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson spoke with Jennifer Hudson as she promoted her film “Monster.”. “Monster” focuses on a Black teenager who has been charged with felony murder, which could mean he’ll be spending the rest of his life in prison. Discussing how relevant the movie is during these tough times, Hudson...
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Jennifer Hudson’s New Netflix Movie Is Coming Soon

Attention fans! Netflix announced the premiere of Jennifer Hudson’s new movie. This is a drama that will leave more than one thinking. Although it took a few years to see Jennifer Hudson back on the screens, this year it was made possible by Netflix that announced the premiere of ” Monster “, his new movie. It is a drama film that premiered three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival and after going through several distributors, it reached the streaming giant.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Cynthia Erivo singing in ‘Genius: Aretha’: Witness the moment a star is born [WATCH]

Nat Geo’s “Genius” brand is a force to be reckoned with at the Emmys, winning two trophies and being nominated for Best Limited Series and Best Actor for its first two installments: “Genius: Einstein” with Geoffrey Rush in 2017 and “Genius: Picasso” with Antonio Banderas in 2018. The latest season to enter the awards derby is “Genius: Aretha,” starring Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin. The eight-episode series aired in March to critical acclaim, with Erivo being praised as “born to play” the legendary Queen of Soul. In Nat Geo’s video clip above, watch Erivo singing “How I Got Over” — yes, she sings her own songs.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Genius: Aretha’ Star Cynthia Erivo

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed NBC’s decision to not air the 2022 Golden Globes and Ellen DeGeneres ending her hugely successful talk show next year. Then, we have Sharon’s interview with Cynthia Erivo, star of National Geographic Channel’s “Genius: Aretha.” They discussed how her...
Celebrities104.1 WIKY

Carole King, Karen Carpenter & Aretha Franklin? ‘Girls5eva’ star Sara Bareilles builds her fantasy girl group

Girls5eva, the new comedy series that premieres on the Peacock streaming platform today, stars Sara Bareilles as a member of a ’90s girl group that reunites for a second chance at fame. When Peacock asked the show’s cast which artists, living or dead, would be in their dream girl group, Sara responded by creating, not a fantasy girl group, but a fantasy “woman band.”
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Flamin’ Hot’ Biopic Casts Two New Stars

The movie industry is about to get a whole lot hotter. The upcoming biopic about the inventor behind Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has cast Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez as its two co-leads. Garcia (Sons of Anarchy) will play the Frito Lay janitor Richard Montañez who becomes the inventor of the...
Moviesentertainment-focus.com

‘Stillwater’: watch the trailer for Matt Damon’s tense new drama

The trailer has been released for Tom McCarthy’s upcoming drams ‘Stillwater’. The film stars Matt Damon (‘The Bourne’ franchise), Abigail Breslin (‘Little Miss Sunshine’) and Camille Cottin (‘Call My Agent’). ‘Stillwater’ follows Bill (Matt Damon), an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Ben Whishaw stars in new trailer for ‘Surge’

Vertigo Releasing has launched a new trailer for Aneil Karia debut feature ‘Surge’ starring Ben Whishaw. Joseph (Whishaw) is trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive act of rebellion, Joseph unleashes a wilder version of himself. He is propelled on a reckless journey through London, ultimately experiencing what it feels like to be alive.
MoviesComplex

Watch the New Trailer for A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ Starring Dev Patel

Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, in A24’s medieval fantasy story The Green Knight. The film, helmed by Ain’t Them Bodies Saints and A Ghost Story director David Lowery, was originally set to make its global debut at the 2020 edition of the South by Southwest festival. Thanks to the pandemic, however, those premiere plans were scrapped and the film was held until this summer.
MoviesClickOnDetroit.com

Watch the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The trailer for the Venom sequel is finally here. The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on Monday. The first Venom movie was released in 2018. The second film is set to be released on Sept. 24, the release date has been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID pandemic.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Star Wars and Fantastic Beasts stars' new movie

Rogue One's Felicity Jones and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's Callum Turner star in the first trailer for their upcoming romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover. Set between the 1960s French Riviera and modern-day London, the film follows the story of two couples. The elegant Jennifer Stirling...
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

See the Emotional New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’ Starring Kevin Hart

The heartwarming, funny, and emotional new Netflix film, based on an inspiring true story, has Kevin Hart taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. Fatherhood is described as the inspirational true story of a father who must raise his daughter on his own. A film about overcoming grief and growing up… together.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...