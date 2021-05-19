Watch a New Trailer for the Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT Starring Jennifer Hudson
A new trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT has been revealed. Originally set for wide release in January 2021, the film was delayed to August 13, 2021 last fall. Jennifer Hudson stars as Franklin. In the new trailer, you can get look at Marc Maron in the role of music producer Jerry Wexler, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, and Forest Whitaker as Franklin’s father, the Reverend C.L. Franklin. Watch that below.pitchfork.com