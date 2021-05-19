Residents in Lincoln’s Taylor Street Area Under Boil Water Order
Residents of three Lincoln Streets will need to boil their water, until further notice. Nancy, who is the Assistant Superintendent at the Lincoln Water District, told us today that the boil water order affects residents of Taylor Street, Mattanawcook Street, and Tucker Ridge Road. Water is shut off, temporarily, while a water main break is repaired. Once it's fixed and the water comes back on, however, residents will have to boil their water until it can be tested.