Residents in Lincoln’s Taylor Street Area Under Boil Water Order

Looks like folks will have a new area of the City to take a break from shopping, grab a bite to eat, and to just chill out. After some speculation, the City of Ellsworth informed everyone today via Facebook and on the City's website that the lower Franklin Street extension, the small strip of roadway between the J&B Atlantic building and Elizabeth's Fine Goods, will be closed to traffic between this coming Monday, May 24th, and Tuesday, September 7th.