Modern Drummer is exhibiting at the 2021 Chicago Drum Show (Sat May 15th & Sun May 16th) at the Prairie Events Center, at Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, Illinois! This is the 30th Anniversary of the Chicago Drum Show, and after 2020 we are excited to be joining 94+ other drum exhibitors at this iconic drum show. Some of the drum exhibitors include Rogers Drums USA Group (Booths 58, 59) and WFLIII Drums (Booths 40, 41, 45, 46). There will also be a plethora of drum stores, boutique drum, cymbal and accessories booths, academies, and of course Modern Drummer (Booth #135) where you can get your ‘mug’ on a MD Cover!