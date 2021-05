Of course, nobody knows how any of these players will look until the 2021 season kicks off in September, but I figured I’d go ahead and throw out some names that these Falcons draft picks remind me of when watching them on tape. When I compare a guy to a player, I’m comparing them to the player in their prime, not necessarily their current status. Also, I’ll be giving a ceiling and a floor until the fourth round, then just giving straight projections from the fifth round onward. Obviously, since I am a Falcons fan, I’m probably a bit higher on these guys than most, but I’ll try to put bias aside.