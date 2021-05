When the COVID-19 pandemic upended business for West Allis-based Tall Guy and a Grill Catering, executive chef Dana Spandet cooked up a new idea: a traveling wood-fired pizza concept, now known as Flour Girl & Flame. Stuck at home during the early days of quarantine, Spandet experimented with grilling homemade pizza, using edible flowers from the garden as toppings. Fun family dinners soon turned into a business plan centered on sourcing ingredients from Milwaukee’s urban farms as well as Black-, woman-, and LGBT-owned vendors. As she continued to develop the concept, Spandet saw opportunities beyond pizza. Today, its special events menu includes everything from wood-roasted oysters to fire-roasted veggies.