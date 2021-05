LAWRENCE, Kan. – After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas men’s basketball will resume camps for summer 2021. There will be three sessions for camps with both boys (grades 3-12) and girls (grades 3-6) welcome to attend. Session 1 will run June 28-30, while Session 2 will be July 23-25 and Session 3 July 26-28. Camps will be day-camps only beginning with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. In the past camps had been overnight but that will not be the case in 2021.