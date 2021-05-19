newsbreak-logo
Orange County taxpayers get another grace period to pay taxes

By STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
Culpeper Star Exponent
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County taxpayers have again been granted a grace period to pay their real estate taxes. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended the due date for the first half of 2021 billing from June 6 to July 23. Any payments made in the treasurer’s office or postmarked by July 22 will not be assessed penalties or interest.

