Orange County taxpayers get another grace period to pay taxes

A dry spring has led to dozens of local fire calls through March and April, the May 13, 1971, Orange County Review reports. “The severe spring drought has been a major cause for an unusually large number of alarms sounded by the Orange Volunteer Fire Company,” a front-page story notes. “Until last week’s rain, the month of May was developing into a critical season.” Among the 41 calls the local “smoke-eaters” answered were four house fires, two chimney fires, one barn blaze, and three fires at the county dump, but mostly brush and woodland fires. In other front-page news, highway department officials determined the first 3.5-mile phase of the Route 15 expansion project between Orange and Gordonsville complete, with phase two construction expected to begin in late 1972. The paper reported that Woodberry Forest graduate and current Virginia Lt. Governor, J. Sargeant Reynolds would deliver the commencement speech at his alma mater June 4 and that the East Orange Ruritan Club’s antique show and sale drew a crowd of 500, highlighted by Mrs. Rose Presznick and her husband, Joseph, who brought their collection of unusual carnival glass from their museum shop in Lodi, Ohio. Mrs. Presznick gave a talk on the glass, which will air next week on local radio station WJMA, the paper reports. OCHS seniors Sharon Redmon and William Chewning were chosen queen and king of the Orange County High School prom, which was themed “Planetarium Prism” with zodiac symbols serving as decorations. Inside the paper, Altman Furniture was celebrating the 60th anniversary of Magnavox with a $449 special of the “23-inch, big screen color console with automatic fine tuning.” In other advertisements, L & W Ford suggested a 1970, two-door Maverick sedan was a worthy graduation gift at $1,695. The six-cylinder, three-speed model had only one owner and 15,000 miles. May 17-22 has been designated “mail box improvement week” and those who receive their mail rurally are encouraged to check the condition of their mail boxes and make necessary improvements. “Neat, attractive mail boxes make a significant contribution to the overall appearance of any community,” Postmaster J.B. Jones said. This week’s photo is an ad touting future Country Music Hall of Fame members George Jones and Tammy Wynette “in person” at the Orange County Jaycees’ annual country and western show this summer at Porterfield Park. Tickets at the gate will be $5 with advance tickets a dollar less. A limited number of tickets are available.