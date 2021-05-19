newsbreak-logo
Ella Bands Calls A Boogie A Liar & Cheater In TikTok Video

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boogie wit da Hoodie and ex-girlfriend Ella Bands appear to be back together, reuniting for a TikTok video (which was quickly deleted after being uploaded) where Ella accuses the rapper of being a liar and cheater. After welcoming their second child into the world last year, A Boogie and...

Behind Viral Videoshiplatina.com

Hilarious #LatinaMomsBeLike Videos on TikTok

We love our Latina moms, you could even say we adore them most of the time. Some of us already are them! But OMG, they can be so extra sometimes. It’s actually pretty hilarious all of the quirks, superstitions, and idiosyncrasies there are when it comes to Latina moms. There are literally hundreds of TikTok videos with the hashtags, #LatinaMomsBeLike and #HispanicMomsBeLike, and we kind of fell down the rabbit hole. The accuracy is astonishing. They may drive us crazy sometimes, but we wouldn’t change them for the world, so all in good fun, we’ve decided to share some of our favorite #LatinaMomsBeLike TikTok videos here. Honestly, we bet mami would find these skits hilarious too, especially since well…abuela probably did the same things to her.
Behind Viral Videosgamerant.com

Valkyrae to Appear in TikTok Star Bella Poarch's Music Video

After a stunning performance in Machine Gun Kelly's "DAYWALKER" music video, Valkyrae revealed that she'll be appearing in another music video very shortly, this time alongside TikTok star Bella Poarch. Last month, YouTube star Valkyrae mentioned that she would be in another music video during a game of Valorant. However,...
Musicdexerto.com

Jimmy Kimmel enlists band Dawes to cover viral TikTok song about Menthol Soap

Jimmy Kimmel has enlisted rock band Dawes to cover a song from a viral TikTok about menthol soap, surprising the creators involved – and it is just as crazy as it sounds. It all began when Duston Baker was taking a shower, and instead of picking up normal soap, he picked up menthol soap that his wife had accidentally bought for him. Of course, using the soap was particularly uncomfortable for poor Duston, prompting him to come up with his own song about the traumatic experience.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Drake Trolls Moneybagg Yo Online

Moneybagg Yo was not here for Music Choice letting fans know what his real name is. While Moneybagg’s hit single, “Time Today” was playing the music service let fans know a fun fact about the Memphis rapper. “Did you know? Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.,” wrote Music Choice on the side of the screen. “Police as hell… what the f*ck wrong with y’all, Music Choice? Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y’all know his real name?”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Shows Love To Nicki Minaj & Continues To Shade Lil Reese

6ix9ine remains one of the most polarizing and villanized artists in Hip-Hop. He's an artist that never strays away from taking jabs at other rappers, and as his career has progressed post-prison, 6ix9ine has built a strong brand as one of the most disrespectful people in the music industry. Like...
CelebritiesComplex

Drake Playfully Trolls Moneybagg Yo After Learning His Real Name

While fans are waiting on Certified Lover Boy, Drake is finding time to get his jokes off. Music Choice is chock full of random facts about featured artists, and while some of them seem too obscure to be true, the network was able to figure out Moneybagg Yo’s name, much to the rapper’s surprise.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Stunts With Massive Booking Fee As New Album Eyes Billboard No. 1

Moneybagg Yo is setting a high booking fee and has every right to do so with the amount of success coming his way in 2021. Speaking to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, the Memphis rapper revealed he’s now charging a whopping $200,000 per show following the release of his new album A Gangsta’s Pain on Friday (April 23). What’s even crazier, he says his show rate was just $2,500 a year ago and believes he can get that figure up to around $500,000 at its peak.
Musicurbanislandz.com

Lil Baby Recruits Megan Thee Stallion For “On Me (Remix)” But Fans Wanted Omeretta

Lil Baby taps Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of his December 2020 single “On Me.” This, however, is to the displeasure of many fans who were requesting that the remix be done with other female artists, including Lakeyah, Mulatto, Omeretta, or Nicki Minaj. Some fans expressed that while they love the “Body” rapper, they are tired of seeing her on features.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Nicki Minaj Prepares a Math Lesson

It looks like Nicki Minaj is about to give Barbz a math lesson. The rapper first teased the news of a comeback earlier this week with her first Instagram post since January, wearing a bedazzled pair of pink Crocs and flanked by some oversized Chanel-branded candy with just a few heart-shaped pillows covering the rest of her. The post was cryptically captioned with just the word "F R I D A Y" and a crossed finger emoji naturally leading many to speculate that new music from Minaj is imminent.
Behind Viral Videosharrisondaily.com

Home cooks find antidote to blandness on TikTok videos

From sourdough to feta pasta, much of the last year at home has been food-focused. And one driver of these delectable fads is the social media platform TikTok. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

40 & Fine: Ashanti Ignites IG With Smokin’ Hot Beach Pics!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. With summer just a few months away, people all over the country are toning up to look their best in heated anticipation of warmer weather. And while many of us strive to shed a bit of “quarantine weight,” it appears Ashanti hasn’t missed a beat, as the R&B singer shared some very eye-catching photos online.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
BET

Lizzo Talks Mental Health In A TikTok Video

In a TikTok video, Lizzo opened up about her mental health, where she spoke about feeling sad and the challenge of finding someone to talk about it, reported Yahoo Entertainment. "You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about...
Behind Viral Videos1063thegroove.com

TikTok User Shares FaceTime Call With Matthew Perry

Another TikTok user has gone viral for posting a message from a celebrity match on Raya. Days after Nivine Jay gained notoriety for posting a video of Ben Affleck, 20-year-old Kate Haralson shared a clip of her FaceTime call with Matthew Perry. Haralson told Page Six, “A lot of people...