MyParisTexas
Paris Police Officers responded to a disturbance call involving a knife in the 2100 block of Culbertson St on May 18. They contacted a victim who advised a family member had pushed them down, assaulting them. Officers checked for warrants and found that the defendant, Adriona Dunwood, had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. As officers placed Dunwood under arrest, she began to resist arrest. She was subsequently charged with Resisting Arrest and Assault (Family Violence).myparistexas.com