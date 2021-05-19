MyParisTexas

A bereaved husband has been left “incredibly distressed” after an engagement ring and a wedding ring were stolen from his dead wife’s hand in hospital. Essex Police say that the rings, which have a combined value of $19,000 (£13,500), were on the woman’s hand when she was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and were not removed during treatment. The woman died with her husband by her side three days later, after she was taken to hospital because of an accidental fall in her home on 6 March. When the woman’s husband returned to the hospital to collect...