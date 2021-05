Most of us send our kids to school, assuming they’ll be safe as they get an education. We are aware that things like bullying can happen. But it’s never on our mind that the teacher could be the one responsible for hurting our kids. Well, apparently, Louisiana politicians want to allow teachers the option should they wish. The Louisiana House just killed a bill that would end corporal punishment in school, despite the fact that the evidence is clear that hitting children is bad for them. Here’s what we know.