The Truth About 'The Rachel' Haircut
Whether you just started watching "Friends" or you've been a fan for decades, we're sure you can remember "the Rachel" haircut. Jennifer Aniston's iconic do appeared for the first time in the 1995 episode, "The One With the Evil Orthodontist," according to Mental Floss. It quickly became a phenomenon, with women across America scheduling appointments at their hairdressers and asking for "the Rachel." In fact, one hairdresser told the Montgomery Advisor in 1996 that she thought about 40% of all her business came from that one style, via Mental Floss.www.thelist.com