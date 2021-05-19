James Fauntleroy and Larrance 'Rance' Dopson on Guiding the Next Generation of Music Professionals Through 1500 Sound Academy
Fresh off of collaborating on new DJ Khaled single “Sorry Not Sorry” with hip-hop rivals-turned-friends Jay-Z and Nas, singer-songwriter and general music multi-hyphenate James Fauntleroy has a lot to celebrate. “It was an early birthday present, it’s awesome to have an opportunity to do anything that gets heard by anyone,” he says. “It’s such a miracle to be a part of something that so many people can be impacted by or enjoy -- it’s mindblowing.”www.billboard.com