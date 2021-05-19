newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

James Fauntleroy and Larrance 'Rance' Dopson on Guiding the Next Generation of Music Professionals Through 1500 Sound Academy

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
Billboard
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of collaborating on new DJ Khaled single “Sorry Not Sorry” with hip-hop rivals-turned-friends Jay-Z and Nas, singer-songwriter and general music multi-hyphenate James Fauntleroy has a lot to celebrate. “It was an early birthday present, it’s awesome to have an opportunity to do anything that gets heard by anyone,” he says. “It’s such a miracle to be a part of something that so many people can be impacted by or enjoy -- it’s mindblowing.”

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Riley
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Rihanna
Person
James Fauntleroy
Person
Nipsey Hussle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Industry#Music Group#Popular Music#Music Producer#New Music#Good Music#Musical Artists#Sound Of Music#Larrance Rance#Sound Academy#L A Nipsey#Youtube#Flower Of Life#Church Music#Modern Music#Music Professionals#Studio#Grammy Nominated Albums#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Calls On Jay-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, & Harmonies By The Hive For "Sorry Not Sorry"

In a collaboration that you weren't expecting, Nas and Jay-Z partnered with James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry." Jay and Nasir Jones engaged in one of the most infamous Hip Hop beefs in music history and over the years, there have been quips about Jay encroaching on Nas's release dates. Both rappers have shown that they buried whatever beef they had and left it in the past, and now fans can hear them trading verses on Khaled's track.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Make Your Electronic Dance Music Album Sound Professional With EDM Elements

EDM, or Electronic Dance Music, is a style of electronic dance music that originated in the late 1990s. Known for its dark, moody sounds, it has become one of the world’s favorite styles of electronic dance music. It’s gained popularity through the years but still has a long way to go in establishing itself as a truly mainstream form of electronic music.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

The Game Lists His Top 10 Rappers Alive

The Game is the latest rhymer to share his list of his top favorite rappers. On Thursday (May 6), the Compton rapper tweeted his top 10 rappers, who are still living. He wrote, "My top ten best rappers alive list in order (Not including myself) 1. Jay-Z 2. NAS 3. Lil Wayne 4. Eminem 5. Kendrick [Lamar] 6. Snoop Dogg 7. Drake 8. Andre 3000 9. J. Cole 10. Lil Baby (And by the way, I’ll go bar for bar with anybody on this list)."
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Rick Rubin

Paul McCartney-Rick Rubin Docuseries Lands at Hulu. Hulu has scored rights to a docuseries featuring in-depth conversations between two music icons: Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin. The six-episode series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, is set to premiere…. ‘Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free’: Film Review | SXSW 2021. Mary Wharton's...
Celebritiesthefuelonline.com

Review: J. Cole

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer J. Cole released his sixth studio album, The Off-Season through Dreamville Records, Roc Nation, and Interscope Records on May 14, 2021. The Off-Season was long-awaited and teased to fans for a long while, with “Interlude” being dropped a week before the full album’s release date.
MusicBinghampton University Pipe Dream

The impact of “frat rap” on the rap genre

Step into any college party and you will most likely hear a lot of the same music. Steve Aoki’s remix “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi, RL Grime’s “UCLA” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” are all likely to be played at every outing. There are some songs from the early 2010s, however, such as “All Night Longer” by Sammy Adams, which can be heard everywhere as well. Sammy Adams was a leader of the “frat rap” era in music.
Posted by
107 JAMZ

DJ Khaled Should Not Be Mentioned With the Likes of Quincy Jones

Over the weekend, Fat Joe said DJ Khaled is the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop. I can only think even Khaled himself had to be like what are you talking about?. As far as Hip Hop goes, Khaled has been behind some of the biggest anthems we all remember. Whether it's All I Do Is Win, I'm On One or Wild Thoughts, before we even take it back to Quincy Jones, let's talk about Dr. Dre, Teddy Riley, and even DJ Premier.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

J. Cole Previews ‘The Off-Season’ With New Song ‘Interlude’

J. Cole has dropped new song “Interlude” in advance of the release of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, which is slated to arrive on May 14th. “I be coming in peace, but fuck me/Best beware of the others/This shit deep, undercovers creep/This southern heat make unbearable summers,” he raps on the brief new track. “Just last week, seen your mama weep/crying ’cause she don’t wanna bury your brother/The blood leaks while thе EMTs gotta carry her baby like surrogate mothеrs.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Ab-Soul Reveals That His Album Is On The Way

TDE has the world waiting for new music to drop out of their camp and it seems that they've already begun rolling out what will be a massive year for them. SZA dropped some new music in late 2020 and Isaiah Rashad came through with a brand new single at the top of the month. Rashad's single, "Lay Wit Ya" ft. Duke Deuce serves as the first single from his forthcoming album, The House Is Burning.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOT 107.9

Young Thug Names His Top Five Rappers Alive

Every rapper has a list of top rhymers who have influenced them and Young Thug has shared his five favorite rappers. During a recent appearance on Gille Da Kid and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, which premiered on Sunday (May 16), Thugger ran off his list and includes his Young Stoner Life Records label. His artists were also in the studio while the podcast took place.
Musichypebeast.com

DMX's 'EXODUS' to Feature JAY-Z, Nas, Griselda Records and More

The official tracklist of DMX‘s posthumous album EXODUS has been unveiled. The record is set to include a total of 13 tracks with appearances from the likes of JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, The LOX, U2’s Bono, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Griselda‘s Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, Alicia Keys and X’s son and the album’s namesake, Exodus Simmons.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Drops "Khaled Khaled" Ft. Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Drake, & More

It's obvious that DJ Khaled pulled out all the stops for this one. The famed producer has been teasing Khaled Khaled for months, but earlier this week, he officially announced the album's release. Soon to follow came a stacked list of features that no one could believe, including seeing former foes Nas and Jay-Z on a track together.
CelebritiesPosted by
defpen

Music Video: DJ Khaled – We Going Crazy (Featuring Migos & H.E.R)

It has been nearly a week since DJ Khaled returned with a new project, Khaled Khaled. Following his 2019 album, Father of Asahd, the Florida native brought out the biggest names in music for his projected chart-topping effort. Khaled Khaled features legends like Jay-Z, Nas, Justin Timberlake, Lil’ Wayne, Drake, Diddy and Buju Banton. Adding to the album, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, Lil’ Baby, DaBaby, Meek Mill and several others contributed to the project. Not to mention, Beyoncé vocals are sprinkled throughout the release.
CelebritiesElle

Jorja Smith: My Life In Culture

Yes, Jorja Smith has released new music. But, she wants you to know that her latest project Be Right Back is not an album. It is, in fact, what she describes as the 'waiting room' for her second album – due in 2022 – and is a compilation of eight-tracks released to tide us over until then. Which, we're totally here for.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Is Tripping Out Over Jay-Z's Bars On "Sorry Not Sorry"

At long last, DJ Khaled's 12th studio album Khaled Khaled is finally here. Arguably the biggest album to drop this week, Khaled's latest full-length is a 14-track effort that boasts guest appearances from some of the music industry's most popular artists, including Drake, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, and even the ever-elusive Beyoncé.
CelebritiesEsquire

J Cole's 'Let Go My Hand' Confirms a Long-Rumored Fight With Diddy at An MTV VMAs Afterparty

Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 single "Control" is widely considered a game changing moment in modern hip-hop. It's a verse in which Lamar ignited a generation of hip-hop feuds, while staking his claim as an all-time great. It's a verse so important that even now, eight years later, we're feeling the reverberations of his words in J. Cole's new track “Let Go My Hand,” from his latest album The Off-Season. The track references a long-rumored altercation between him and Diddy at a 2013 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. But to really understand the weight of this hip-hop thread we have to go all the way back to the beginning.
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Euro GotIt Taps Future, Roddy Ricch & More For "4REIGN 4EVER"

Atlanta's Euro Gotit is proving to be a dominant force in the rap game as he continues to bubble beyond his regional buzz. The Authentic Empire and Vydia signee has continued to bubble up with each project like Foreign Exchange and 4N but 2021 is the year where he cements his name among his budding peers in the rap game.