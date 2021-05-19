Where Oklahoma State's targets rank after updated Top247 for 2023
The new Top247 player rankings for the 2023 recruiting class were released by 247Sports Wednesday morning, giving a fresh look at where Oklahoma State's early targets and offers are positioned among their peers. The Cowboys do not hold any current commitments in the 2023 class, but continue to extend new offers each week. So far, Oklahoma State has dished out 40 unofficial offers to prospects in the class, with 27 of those landing in the updated Top247.247sports.com