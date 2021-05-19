newsbreak-logo
Summer Game Fest 2021 to Kick Off With World Premiere Showcase and Weezer Performance

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Game Fest 2021 is officially set to kick off with a, well, Kick Off Live! event featuring a world premiere showcase, a live performance by Weezer, and a Days of the Devs showcase from iam8bit and Double Fine Productions. Original programming will follow throughout the month, though details on that have yet to be announced by curator Geoff Keighley. It all begins Thursday, June 10th at 2PM ET/11AM PT.

