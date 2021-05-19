Summer Game Fest 2021 to Kick Off With World Premiere Showcase and Weezer Performance

Arnold, CA…On May 1st the 2021 Cameo Plaza Summer Concert Series kicked off. The Fabulous Off Brothers a great local band played their huge play list of classic rock. No we are not completely out of the Covid woods yet but many we spoke with are looking forward to starting to “live again”. With high vaccination rates especially amongst the most vulnerable populations a bit of swaying to the music might be just what the doctor ordered. At the very least it was very nice to see just a bit of normality again. The next Cameo Plaza Concert it May 22nd with Burn Permit.